GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

Andy Reid 'Leaning' Toward Resting Starters Against Chargers in Week 17

Even with a bye to start the playoffs, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he'll "rest up some guys," in their regular-season finale.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

With a No. 1 seed in the AFC and wild-card round bye secured, the Kansas City Chiefs could rest some of their starters against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17.

Though head coach Andy Reid did not fully commit to sitting specific starters for the game during his press conference on Monday, it appears some could have a break before the playoffs start. 

The who-factor will be decided once players go through treatment with Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder and his staff in the early stages of this week. 

“I’ve been down this road where I’ve had opportunities to rest guys — we’ll do that, we’ll rest up some guys,” Reid said. “There are certain guys that will have the opportunity to rest up, but everybody will be ready to go as long as they’re physically ready to go. We’ll make that decision down the road.”

The last time the Chiefs sat several starters was against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 31, 2017, when they were locked in as the No. 4 playoff seed. In that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes made his NFL debut stepping in for an inactive Alex Smith.

Other notable players not available for that game included wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Marcus Peters, safety Ron Parker and linebacker Derrick Johnson.

Of course, the Chiefs didn’t have a bye week for the first round of the playoffs then. Though this year’s scenario is different, Reid seems accepting of resting some of his contributors.

“I feel comfortable if needed here to rest guys, which I’m leaning in that direction,” Reid said. “I’m confident we can do it the right way and I’m not worried about that. If you get the guys freshened up, I think it can be a positive for you. These guys aren’t going to forget the plays. We have a number of plays on both sides of the ball. They won’t forget how to play.”

The Chiefs’ first playoff game would occur almost three weeks after beating the Atlanta Falcons.

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks to an official in the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Andy Reid 'Leaning' Toward Resting Starters Against Chargers in Week 17

Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) is introduced before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Willie Gay Jr. Leads Depleted Linebacker Core Against Falcons

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes Praises Defense, Takes Blame In Ugly Win

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Andy Reid Focused on Play Calling After Close-Call Against Falcons

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 17-14 Victory Over Atlanta

USATSI_15365118_168390306_lowres
News

Chiefs Clinch No. 1 Seed in AFC

Dec 27, 2020; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of a NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
News

Travis Kelce Sets Record for Single-Season Tight End Receiving Yards

USATSI_15248607_168390306_lowres
Game Day

Chiefs Inactives: Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark Active, Anthony Hitchens Inactive for Kansas City

Aug 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) greets Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after their game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions