Podcast: Some perspective on Bashaud Breeland's arrest

Austin J

On this week’s episode of It’s Always Sunny In Chiefs Kingdom, Austin and Taylor discuss their personal experiences with law enforcement - but when Austin asks Taylor to incriminate himself, Taylor asserts his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself. He pleads the Fifth.

...Which is exactly what Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland should have done on Tuesday afternoon.

To open the episode in a new tab, or if the embedded player isn't working, click here.

That's what Breeland should have done, instead of attempting to leave the scene, physically resisting arrest by an officer, fleeing from the officer, attempting to blame everything on others present, despite the fact that 3.2 grams of marijuana was found in the driver’s side door, and despite the fact that he then gave the police permission to look through his phone, where they found many references to marijuana transactions, leading Breeland to admit that he likes smoking marijuana and is a “marijuana enthusiast.”

Breeland then went for dumb defendant B-I-N-G-O by going on social media and tweeting about his case, before finally lawyering up and deleting the tweets.

I had spent most of Wednesday morning proclaiming that Breeland’s criminal charges were not a big deal — which, objectively, they are not: they are all misdemeanor charges, he’s hired an outstanding lawyer, and the odds of him doing any kind of significant jail time or even getting a conviction on his record are close to nil. Unfortunately, we found out later that same day that he had previously failed an NFL drug test. That gave a good opportunity to talk about the Chiefs’ draft class, which includes cornerbacks L'Jarius Sneed and Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes.

We also discussed longtime punter Dustin Colquitt’s somewhat-surprising release after 15 years with the Chiefs and continued our series of recaps of the 2019 season with Packers at Chiefs — the one where Pat Mahomes didn’t play and we lost. Fun times!

Follow us on Twitter at @RealBirdLawyer and @Taylor_Witt; rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast wherever you listen from; and join us next week for a mailbag and a breakdown of Matt Moore’s thrilling win over the Vikings. Plus, the greatest backup performances in Chiefs history!

