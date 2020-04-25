Chiefs Draft: Kansas City trades back into the draft to take Tulane cornerback Thakarius Keyes

With the 237th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs selected Tulane cornerback Thakarius Keyes after trading back into the draft.

The Chiefs gave up their 2021 sixth-round pick to Tennessee Titans for Keyes. It's clear the front office is fond of players coming from Louisiana.

Arrowhead Report's Jordan Foote broke down the Chiefs' unexpected pick.

Thakarius Keyes joins the Chiefs organization after a four-year career at Tulane. Only two of those seasons were as a full-time starter, though. At 6'1", 202 pounds, he has great size for an NFL cornerback. His athletic profile is good, but he needs to develop the rest of his game before he's ready for a full-time contributor role. This is a developmental pick by the Chiefs, who traded back into the draft for Keyes. This move could pay dividends down the road. Great end-of-the-draft pick to cap off what was a very good series of picks by Brett Veach.

Bill Huber of PackersCentral gave the backstory on the Chiefs' sixth-pick in the draft