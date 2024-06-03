Chiefs' Roster Ranked Second-Best in NFL Entering 2024
Despite an underwhelming wide receiver group in 2023-24, the Kansas City Chiefs still managed to win Super Bowl LVIII thanks to elite quarterback play and a terrific defense.
Many believe it to be true that the roster is in a better spot as the offseason rolls into June. Operating under that assumption, what should be expected of the reigning champs? One article believes that on paper, Kansas City looks like a championship-caliber club once again.
In an article for Pro Football Focus, Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman ranked all 32 rosters at this point in the NFL calendar. Taking home the top overall spot are the San Francisco 49ers, although the Chiefs aren't far behind at all. Andy Reid's club takes home the No. 2 ranking.
In no surprise whatsoever, the Chiefs' biggest cited strength in the article is Patrick Mahomes. The Wyman-Wasserman duo is a bit weary of the team's offensive tackle unit, pointing to that as the biggest weakness from last season.
"The Chiefs added two new tackles last offseason to try and shore up their offensive line, and neither paid major dividends," Wyman and Wasserman wrote. "Donovan Smith manned the left side to the tune of a career-low 57.8 grade while Jawaan Taylor was even worse on the right side with a 49.8 grade that was 72nd out of 81 qualifying tackles. Taylor was also the most heavily penalized player in the league last season with 23. The next closest player on either side of the ball had 18 flags thrown against him.
"Smith is currently a free agent, and Taylor projects to continue to man the right side of Kansas City's line. While the Chiefs didn’t address tackle in free agency, they did select BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia with their second-round selection to compete with Wanya Morris and Lucas Niang for the left tackle spot."
In this writer's opinion, wideout was quite easily Kansas City's most glaring weakness, not offensive tackle. Nevertheless, both areas of the roster have been insulated with short-term impact depth and long-term potential. At left tackle, Suamataia offers both and could win the outright starting role if he continues to play well. Elsewhere, offensive line coach Andy Heck is fond of the options the Chiefs have.
The additions of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Xavier Worthy should assist 2023 breakout rookie Rashee Rice, who is PFF's listed "X-Factor" for the 2024 Chiefs. Worthy is the club's rookie to watch, as the outlet thinks Rice's situation is more for "off-the-field reasons" and Worthy will get speed "firmly reestablished" in the offense. Coming off a year in which the passing game was anything but explosive, things could return closer to normal this coming campaign.
How much will that factor into the Chiefs' 2024 win total? All things considered, Wyman and Wasserman are taking the over on 11.5 victories for Mahomes and Reid thanks to the roster general manager Brett Veach has constructed.
"Despite all the troubles plaguing the Chiefs last season, they still won the Super Bowl behind another stellar performance from Patrick Mahomes," the duo wrote. "The team remains largely intact from last season, as L’Jarius Sneed is the only major piece not returning after a trade with the Titans. On paper, this team should cruise to an AFC West division title, especially considering the other three teams look much weaker heading into the season. A third consecutive Super Bowl win is certainly on the table."