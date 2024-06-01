Chiefs 'Feel Good' About Offensive Tackle Depth During OTAs
Heading into the 2024 campaign, the Kansas City Chiefs have four of their five offensive line starters sorted out. From left to right, the group of Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Jawaan Taylor will hold things down and look to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Who will be in charge of Mahomes's blind side, though? That's still up for debate. There are two primary contenders for the job: Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia. The respective 2023 and 2024 NFL Draft picks are going head-to-head for the right to start, although Kansas City is also confident in its overall depth at the tackle spot.
At the end of session two of OTAs, offensive line coach Andy Heck came off as quite impressed with his variety of options.
“I feel very good about the talent we have here on this team on the roster now to create some good competition there," Heck said. "You have guys who have played in games like Wanya and Lucas Niang. Chu (Chukwuebuka Godrick) is an exciting developmental guy, and he’s been doing very well this spring, so we wanted to give him a look out there. That’ll be a work in progress, we’re going to give a lot of guys some looks there, Kingsley certainly, Ethan Driskell one of our young guys. I feel good about the tackle depth that we have here to create some good competition."
Morris, who started a handful of games during his rookie campaign, was viewed as the clubhouse leader entering the offseason. With that said, the selection of Suamataia in round two of April's draft and a subsequent arrest for Morris and Godrick could impact things. Suamataia, a BYU product, is an excellent athlete and has experience at both tackle positions. His blend of fluidity, versatility and upside make him a candidate to compete directly with Morris deep into training camp and perhaps the preseason.
Elsewhere, as Heck mentioned, there are some solid choices as well for backups. Niang was a top 100 draft pick back in 2020 and is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Godrick, an alum of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, came into the league as a ball of clay but has since gotten plenty of tutelage from Heck and others.
Driskell signed with the Chiefs during this year's undrafted free agency period. He was recently name-dropped by general manager Brett Veach as someone the club was "surprised" didn't get picked on Day 3. Driskell's length (6-foot-8 with 35-inch arms) and experience (26 starts at left tackle in 2022 and 2023) make him an end-of-roster or practice squad hopeful.
As OTAs continue and mandatory minicamp arrives, Kansas City will gain additional clarity regarding its offensive tackle battle(s). In all likelihood, Suamataia or Morris will end up the starter and one or two others will latch on as depth pieces on either side. Having options can sometimes be a bad thing in the modern NFL, but the reigning champs are viewing it as a privilege.
With so much youth and talent in the offensive line room, competition will heat up the deeper the Chiefs get into the 2024 offseason.