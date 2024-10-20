Kansas City Chiefs Stats and Milestones for Week 7 vs. San Francisco 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in action coming out of the bye week, and the second half of the club's season will see them play in 12 games before the end of the regular season. Sunday's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers brings a serious challenge right out of the gate, as this is a regular-season rematch of Super Bowl LVIII. While securing a win is the ultimate goal, several members of the Chiefs organization might also check off some boxes along the way.
Let's take a look at some of the most intriguing stats and milestones within reach for the Chiefs in Week 7.
Information courtesy of the Chiefs' official Week 7 game notes.
Travis Kelce's first touchdown of the season could have a massive impact on leaderboards
It's been a somewhat quiet season for Travis Kelce, but he has stepped up his production in recent weeks. Despite that, the future Hall of Fame tight end is still without a receiving touchdown through five games. If he scores one on Sunday, he and quarterback Patrick Mahomes will break a third-place tie with Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham on the leaderboard for most quarterback-tight end touchdown connections ever. Additionally, a Kelce receiving touchdown would put him past Jason Witten for the fifth-most such scores by a tight end in league history. The 35-year-old is due, so Week 7 could be his time.
Chris Jones gunning for sole possession of a career sacks ranking
The month of October has seen the Chiefs play in just one game, and Chris Jones has yet to log a sack. If he records a half or full sack against the 49ers, he'll break his current tie with Justin Houston for the fourth-most in franchise history. Although Jones is still 8.5 sacks away from the third-place man (Neil Smith), having a spot on the Kansas City Mount Rushmore of sacks would be fitting for the CEO of 'Sack Nation.'
Contextualizing Harrison Butker's greatness from long range
In the modern NFL, it seems like kickers are getting more and more athletic and capable of drilling field goals from 50-plus yards out. Harrison Butker is a great example of that, and he already has a pair of made kicks from that distance this season. With one more on Sunday, he'd move into a tie with Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens and Greg Zuerlein of the New York Jets for the fifth-most since 2017 (31 makes).
How legitimate is Andy Reid after the bye week?
Regardless of when it arrives, you can usually bet on a team coached by Andy Reid to come out of the bye week looking rested but also prepared. Reid squads are 21-4 coming off a regular-season bye, and that includes an 8-3 mark in Kansas City. When his team has a bye and the opponent played the week prior, Reid is 20-2. A Week 6 bye is earlier than normal for the Chiefs, but it's safe to assume they'll bring a solid effort against one of the league's tougher clubs to face.