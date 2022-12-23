Chiefs Are Ready to Take on a Former AFC West Rival

The Chiefs have played in some memorable games against the Seahawks over the years, and a Christmas Eve battle could add to their storied history.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Seattle Seahawks in an inter-conference matchup on Saturday afternoon at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The two teams have an interesting history that dates back to when both clubs resided in the AFC West. The Chiefs lead the all-time series with a 33-19 record, but they lost in the last meet-up back in 2018. In fact, the Seahawks are one of only two teams Patrick Mahomes hasn’t defeated yet in his career.

Prior to this Christmas Eve outing, let's take a look back at a couple of the most memorable matchups between Kansas City and Seattle.

Derrick Thomas breaks NFL record with seven sacks in a game

On November 11, 1990, NFL Hall of Famer and Chiefs great Derrick Thomas sacked Seahawks quarterback Dave Krieg seven times in the same game to set an NFL record that still stands to this day. Thomas had many impressive games in his illustrious career, but this one topped them all. After the game, which the Seahawks won 17-16, Thomas said the one that got away was going to be the play he remembered most from that contest.

With time running down, Thomas nearly had his eighth sack of the day but Krieg stumbled away, caught his balance and hit wide receiver Paul Skansi for a touchdown with mere seconds left. Despite the loss, it would remain one of Thomas’s most memorable performances of his career and one that Chiefs fans still talk about more than three decades later.

The 'Rain Game'

The Seahawks are used to a little bit of rain coming from Seattle, but this particular flood of epic proportions that surrounded Kansas City dominated the headlines. It was a prime-time matchup on Saturday, October 3rd, 1998 and over three inches of rain fell in a two-hour span just prior to kickoff and all the way through the end of the first half. A total of over 6 inches of rain were reported around the Kansas City metro.