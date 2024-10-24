DeAndre Hopkins on Returning to 'Meaningful Football' in Kansas City, New Number Choice
On Thursday, new Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins spoke to members of the Kansas City media for the first time since being traded to the reigning back-to-back champions as a prime reinforcement for a depleted wide receiver room. In his first comments as a Chief, Hopkins discussed his trade to KC, what it meant to land with a championship contender, and why he chose his new jersey number.
Asked about his reaction to learning the trade news, Hopkins thanked his previous team and expressed his gratitude to land on a squad with Super Bowl aspirations.
"I've got to thank [Tennessee Titans general manager] Ran [Carthon] and his staff for trading me to a contender, first of all, because those guys could've traded me anywhere, but I've got to tip my hat off for those guys before anything and thank them a lot for that," Hopkins began. "Coming here, when I got the news, obviously I was excited, but you know, ready to get to work."
Expanding on his excitement to play for a team that has proven they know how to win championships, Hopkins was asked what it means to join a team with that Super Bowl pedigree.
"It means a lot," Hopkins said. "It takes your game to a different level. It takes your focus, your drive, knowing that you're playing for something, it takes your game to a different level. I haven't played meaningful football in a couple years, since we probably started 8-0 in Arizona, so it takes your game to a different level."
Looking ahead to Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Hopkins was asked what his studying and preparation process will be as he attempts to get up to speed to play in Vegas.
"I've been in the NFL for 12 years, so I know football," Hopkins said. "Hopefully I can go out there, make some plays, wherever I'm fitted, wherever I'm needed."
Another major change for Hopkins comes with his jersey number. After wearing No. 10 throughout his NFL career, Hopkins is donning a new number in Kansas City. With running back Isiah Pacheco as KC's No. 10, Hopkins will now wear No. 8 (formerly belonging to practice squad wide receiver Justyn Ross who will now wear No. 82) as Hopkins pays homage to one of the most noteworthy figures in sports history — a fitting evolution considering that his previous number was also inspired by an all-time great.
"Kobe Bryant," Hopkins said when asked about the significance of his new number. "One of my favorite athletes of all time, so I knew if I ever got the chance to wear No. 8, just like when I picked No. 10, [Lionel] Messi was my favorite soccer player. Underdog, felt like me at the time coming out of college, and Kobe... No. 8's a special number."