Chiefs Sign 'First-Round Talent' WR After Falling Out of Draft

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the Kansas City Chiefs are busy signing undrafted free agents (UDFAs) and inviting players to their upcoming rookie minicamp. They just landed a major signing that transcends traditional UDFA expectations, though. Per reporter Jordan Schultz, the team is signing former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross to its 90-man roster.

Clemson WR Justyn Ross is signing with the Chiefs to their 90-man roster, per source. Ross led the ACC in receiving as a freshman in 2018, ranked fifth nationally with 21.7 YPC and was second in receiving touchdowns. He also stands 6-3, 210 pounds.

- Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report), on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) warms up before the game with Clemson and Boston College in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, October 2, 2021. Ncaa Football Acc Clemson Boston College

Ross, a towering wideout with an intriguing athletic profile, recorded 1,000 receiving yards during the aforementioned 2018 campaign with Clemson. The following year, he hauled in 66 passes for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. His profile is that of a high- or mid-round draft selection. Over time, injuries took a toll on him, and he missed the entire 2020 college season. The Spun by Sports Illustrated recently broke down Ross' medical situation on Saturday, during the draft:

The former Clemson star was once viewed as a first-round talent. Ross’s NFL Draft slide stems from a serious medical condition that was found back in 2020. Doctors discovered Ross was born with a congenital fusion in his spine, a condition called Klippel-Feil syndrome. The condition calls for the avoidance of physical activities – like football – that can cause neck injuries. The former highly-touted prospect later underwent surgery, but there’s still concerns about his longterm health.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Ross' medical history includes him undergoing a "congenital fusion of his upper cervical spine and then a surgical fusion at a level below." Schultz adds that he was on the phone with Ross, who told him he's "been fully medically cleared to play, is in terrific shape and more than anything: Ready to go ball out!"

Oct 15, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Clemson Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) catches the ball in front of Syracuse Orange linebacker Marlowe Wax (2) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Ross, who was deemed by his former coach Dabo Swinney in the above The Spun article as a "first-round talent," has the chance to potentially join a Chiefs wideout group that includes quite a few new faces. Not only did the team sign JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the offseason, but it also made a major wave during the draft.

The Chiefs selected Skyy Moore after trading back from pick No. 50 to pick No. 54, bringing in the Western Michigan star as Patrick Mahomes' newest weapon. Ross is now being added into the fold with several other undrafted free agent signings who will soon be battling it out for positioning on the 90-man roster that eventually gets trimmed as the offseason continues into training camp and the preseason.