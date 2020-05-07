Arrowhead Report
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is just like the rest of us in quarantine

Tucker D. Franklin

While sometimes it may seem like Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is from another planet when he’s making absurd plays on the football field, he really is just like us. Kind of.

Mahomes, like many, is a sports fan. From boxing to basketball, the 24-year-old sensation can be found in the stands of all kinds of sporting events before the pandemic forced cancelations.

Mahomes said in a press conference on May 1 that life without sports has been tough, but he has adjusted.

“It’s definitely been weird,” Mahomes said. “I watch every single sporting event. I try to go to as many as possible, and I had plans on going to different games and doing all types of different stuff. It’s been different for sure. I’ve kind of gotten around it.”

Additionally, Mahomes added he was a fan of what sports networks are doing in airing classic matchups.

“I have loved what ESPN has done and all these different networks have done showing past games, showing games that I had kind of forgotten about or was too young to really comprehend the magnitude of what was going on. So, for me, it’s been cool to see that.”

In addition to the classic games, Mahomes has also been watching the Michael Jordan documentary, “The Last Dance” ESPN has been airing on Sundays.

Other than sports, Mahomes is spending time catching up on Netflix with his girlfriend, Brittany Matthews. Just like most others sheltering in place, Mahomes has spent a lot of time on the popular streaming app.

“I’ve gotten to catch up on all the different shows,” Mahomes said. “[I] watched ‘Ozark.’ I’ve watched ‘Westworld.’ About to start the ‘Outer Banks’ show. I’ve literally caught up with everything on Netflix.”

