Rashee Rice Named Chiefs 'Biggest Roster Decision' — But How So?
Rashee Rice's tumultuous offseason has been well-documented and the Kansas City Chiefs' second-year wide receiver is widely expected to be suspended for the start of the 2024 NFL season due to his alleged role in a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas, Texas. If Rice is suspended for a sizable chunk of the year, how could the Chiefs adjust?
Gilberto Manzano of SI.com broke down the "biggest roster decisions" for every team in the AFC, and Manzano highlighted Rice and his potential pending suspension as the impetus for KC's next big choice.
Biggest decision: What will they do about a possible Rashee Rice suspension?
Rice stepped up during his rookie season and was instrumental in the Chiefs winning another Super Bowl last season. But he might not be around for the start of the 2024 season because he faces a possible suspension for his alleged involvement in a car accident last month. [Editor's note: The crash occurred on March 30.] The Chiefs are going to need rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy to be an immediate contributor and for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to quickly get acclimated with his new team if Rice is away from the team for a significant amount of time.
This is an interesting angle because, frankly, I don't know what "decision" the Chiefs can make here. Rice's car crash occurred almost a month before the 2024 NFL Draft but after the headline-making moves of free agency. Kansas City already watched a few additional wide receiver options pass them by, with Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Jones and Tyler Boyd all signing with other teams after the draft, and long after KC would have had a decent estimation of how long Rice could be suspended.
At this point, it seems like the Chiefs have made their biggest decision already: There won't be major reinforcements coming unless they make a splash trade for an established wide receiver looking for a new landing spot, and Rice's suspension length wouldn't be the primary reason for trading for a player like Tee Higgins or DK Metcalf, who would be long-term investments far beyond Rice's potential suspension window.
The Chiefs could still explore signing Michael Thomas, Hunter Renfrow or Mecole Hardman, but none of them would directly replace Rice, and they would all be competing for a role with or without Rice on the active roster. The time for an additional immediate-impact wide receiver decision has come and gone for the Chiefs. They're giving the first looks at larger roles to their in-house options as Rice likely sits, with a chance to add one of those role-player pass-catchers closer to training camp. Again, however, the team is certainly preparing to be without Rice for a chunk of the year; I don't think the official word from the NFL is going to change how they view the room, barring a major surprise from the league office.