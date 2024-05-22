AFC Teams’ Biggest Roster Decisions: Who Stays and Who Goes
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Miami Dolphins
- New York Jets
- New England Patriots
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Indianapolis Colts
- Tennessee Titans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers
As we shift from the 2024 NFL draft to OTAs and mandatory minicamps, many roster decisions have already been made, but there are a few contract dilemmas for the teams in the AFC.
The Cincinnati Bengals might be forced to trade wide receiver Tee Higgins if he doesn’t sign his franchise tender before training camp. But there’s also the option of Higgins and the team coming to terms on a multi-year contract extension before the July 17 deadline.
There are a few intriguing contract dilemmas involving star quarterbacks. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins will need to decide whether Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa are worth more than $53 million per season—that’s what the Detroit Lions recently paid Jared Goff.
We will also be keeping an eye on the quarterback competitions expected to take place with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots. But is there a quarterback battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields?
Let’s examine the biggest roster decisions for the AFC teams after Matt Verderame took a look at the NFC.
Baltimore Ravens
Biggest decision: Will they add depth at wide receiver?
The Ravens once again head into another training camp with concerns at wide receiver. They lack depth and proven playmakers behind Zay Flowers, last year’s impressive rookie. And they gave Rashod Bateman, their 2021 first-round pick, a two-year extension after three uneven seasons with one year left on his rookie deal. Perhaps they look to sign a free agent wideout such as Michael Thomas.
Buffalo Bills
Biggest decision: What will they do with Von Miller?
Miller likely guaranteed a roster spot for himself with the Bills after agreeing to a pay cut two months ago. But will that stop the team from trading him at the Nov. 5 deadline? Another looming question will be whether the team still views the 35-year-old Miller as a starter after back-to-back injury riddled seasons? He might get an opportunity to earn snaps and compete with A.J. Epenesa, who has struggled to find consistency.
Cincinnati Bengals
Biggest decision: Will they move on from Higgins and Trey Hendrickson?
Hendrickson took back his trade request and recently told reporters he wants to be with the Bengals. That’s good news for Lou Anarumo’s defense. As for Zac Taylor’s and Joe Burrow’s offense, they might not see Higgins walking around the facility any time soon. The Bengals will need to decide whether to trade one of their best playmakers or pay him top dollar, a difficult task with Ja’Marr Chase also eligible for an extension.
Cleveland Browns
Biggest decision: Does Jameis Winston start if Deshaun Watson struggles?
It’s safe to say Watson’s time in Cleveland hasn’t gone as expected after two subpar seasons. It might be wise for the Browns to split the starter’s reps with Winston if he doesn’t show signs of improvement in training camp. But that will be tough for the Browns to do after already guaranteeing all of Watson’s money on his five-year, $230 million contract.
Denver Broncos
Biggest decision: Does Bo Nix start over Jarrett Stidham?
Broncos coach Sean Payton isn’t exactly known for patience. He has a complex offense and might not be willing to go through the growing pains with a rookie quarterback such as Nix, the No. 12 pick in the draft. Stidham has experience, but Nix might be ready for the NFL after playing in 61 games during five collegiate seasons with Auburn and Oregon.
Houston Texans
Biggest decision: Do they make Stefon Diggs the No. 1 receiver?
The Texans might have a delicate situation deciding whether Diggs should be the focal point of the passing game over Nico Collins, who had a breakout 2023 season with 80 receptions and 1,297 receiving yards. Diggs reportedly had rifts with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings over not getting enough targets during games. Perhaps Diggs is content with being the No. 2 option for C.J. Stroud and avoids a drama-free season.
Indianapolis Colts
Biggest decision: How do they keep Anthony Richardson healthy?
Richardson missed the final 13 games of his rookie season because of a shoulder injury, but he also had a few other injuries in the four games he played. Obviously, the Colts need him to stay healthy and might look to play it safe throughout training camp. But we shouldn’t expect Richardson to run much in practices and maybe we’ll see his designed runs in games drastically decline.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Biggest decision: Will they pay Trevor Lawrence before the price tag goes up?
The Jaguars might be rushing to pay Lawrence before training camp after the Lions paid Goff a lucrative contract extension with an annual average salary of $53 million. But coming to an agreement might be difficult because Lawrence has had up-and-down seasons, with his best year coming in 2022, when he tossed 25 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. Jacksonville might put the past aside and bet on his upside to possibly hand him the next quarterback contract of more than $50 million annually.
Kansas City Chiefs
Biggest decision: What will they do about a possible Rashee Rice suspension?
Rice stepped up during his rookie season and was instrumental in the Chiefs winning another Super Bowl last season. But he might not be around for the start of the 2024 season because he faces a possible suspension for his alleged involvement in a car accident last month. The Chiefs are going to need rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy to be an immediate contributor and for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to quickly get acclimated with his new team if Rice is away from the team for a significant amount of time.
Las Vegas Raiders
Biggest decision: Who starts at quarterback?
Raiders coach Antonio Pierce has often said this offseason that Aidan O’Connell has earned the right to compete for the starting job. He was clearly pleased with the 2023 fourth-round pick’s 10 starts last season. But Gardner Minshew II has had plenty of success during stints with the Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Colts. Minshew offers more as a downfield passer, but O’Connell has experience in Pierce’s offense. This will be a fascinating training camp battle.
Los Angeles Chargers
Biggest decision: How will they improve the defense?
Most of the attention for Jim Harbaugh’s first offseason with the Chargers has been about Justin Herbert’s surroundings. For the most part, the team made many savvy moves to improve Herbert’s offensive line and skill-position group. But the Chargers still have many roster holes on the defensive side. Perhaps Jesse Minter’s defensive scheme will bring out the best for a unit that still features Derwin James, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.
Miami Dolphins
Biggest decision: How soon will they sign Tua Tagovailoa to an extension?
The Dolphins have been in contract talks with Tagovailoa, who has had mixed results since entering the league as a first-round pick in 2020. Tagovailoa, who is attending OTAs, has had back-to-back prolific seasons under Mike McDaniel’s guidance after a slow start in the NFL due to injuries and inconsistent performances. Will the Dolphins want to pay him at more than $52 million annually? We should find out soon.
New England Patriots
Biggest decision: Does Drake Maye beat out Jacoby Brissett for QB1?
Jacoby Brissett has a strong shot of winning the starting job because the Patriots’ roster might not be well-equipped to assist a rookie quarterback. Brissett flourished as a starter for the Browns during the 11 games Watson was suspended in 2022. But coach Jerod Mayo will likely receive constant pressure from fans and front office executives to play Maye, the No. 3 pick, if the Patriots struggle early. But it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Maye win the job in training camp.
New York Jets
Biggest decision: Where on the offensive line will Olu Fashanu play?
The Jets had a strong offseason after filling multiple holes on Aaron Rodgers’s offensive line. They signed offensive tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses and drafted Fashanu in the first round. But they now have a good problem deciding where to play Fashanu, the No. 11 pick. He could play guard, but the team also has free-agent addition John Simpson and stud lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Biggest decision: Is there a competition with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields?
Based on what coach Mike Tomlin has said this offseason, the Steelers are planning on Wilson as the starter heading into training camp. But it’s tough to tell whether they’re going to make it a competition between Wilson and Fields, the former Bears’ starter traded in the offseason. With the way Wilson played with the Broncos, it might be a good idea to have a true competition this summer.
Tennessee Titans
Biggest decision: Will Brian Callahan utilize Treylon Burks?
The Titans have plenty of playmakers for second-year quarterback Will Levis after a busy offseason for the team. They signed Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd to play with DeAndre Hopkins, who showed last season he still has plenty to offer on the field. Burks, the 2022 first-round pick, could be the odd man out. He struggled in his first two seasons and might not be a fit for Callahan, and it doesn’t help that he wasn’t drafted by GM Ran Carthon.