SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

GM Brett Veach has Rebuilt the Kansas City Chiefs' Roster in Three Years

ConnerChristopherson

Roster turnover in the NFL happens quickly.

This is true even for a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, who spent their offseason extending their core players. Even with those long-term deals handed out, only 12 Chiefs players are currently under contract for the 2023 season. Those 12 players include three players who signed extensions this offseason (Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones) along with the 2020 rookie class.

It has also now been three years since Brett Veach was promoted to be the general manager of the Chiefs, and in those three years, he has largely rebuilt the team's roster.

Going into the 2020 season, the Chiefs have just nine players who were not signed or drafted by Veach:

  • Patrick Mahomes, 2017 draft pick.
  • Chris Jones, 2016 draft pick.
  • Travis Kelce, 2013 draft pick.
  • Anthony Sherman, acquired via trade in 2013.
  • Eric Fisher, 2013 draft pick.
  • Mitchell Schwartz, 2016 free agent signing.
  • Tyreek Hill, 2016 draft pick.
  • Tanoh Kpassgnon, 2017 draft pick.
  • Daniel Sorensen, signed as UDFA in 2014.

Nine players from a 53-man roster, on a Super Bowl-winning team who retained the grand majority of their championship roster.

The most notable thing about the players that remain is that only three are defenders. Since becoming the Chiefs' general manager in 2017 (and especially after Bob Sutton’s firing after the 2018 season), Veach has worked quickly to remake the defense and move on from players and contracts given out by former general manager John Dorsey. Eric Berry, Justin Houston and Derrick Johnson were all cut, among others, from the defense during the 2017 and 2018 offseasons.

The 2020 season feels like the first year where the Chiefs are fully Veach’s Chiefs. For all his faults, Dorsey was a good evaluator and left the Chiefs with plenty of talent when he was fired. Veach built on that to get the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, and for that, he should be commended. However, Veach is still relatively new as the Chiefs' GM, and we don't know what he'll look like long-term as the Chiefs general manager.

The one thing that should give people pause is that the offense's core players are still built from Dorsey’s drafts. Mahomes (though Veach did push to draft him hard at the time), Kelce, Hill, Fisher, and Schwartz are possibly the five most important players on offense for the Chiefs and all came from Dorsey's years. It remains to be seen how Veach will do when tasked to find offensive skill players, though judgment on this subject can be passed shortly with wide receiver Mecole Hardman in his second year and with the drafting of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

What is encouraging about Veach’s track record so far is that the Chiefs' defense has looked good since he started to rebuild it just two offseasons ago. Veach has not only acquired great elite talent in Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark, but he has also found great starters all over the defense like Charvarius Ward, Juan Thornhill, Derrick Nnadi, and Bashaud Breeland. Drafting and free-agent acquisitions on defense have generally all been positive other than the less-than-ideal situation at linebacker with Anthony Hitchens possibly being Veach’s worst move so far as the Chiefs general manager. Improving the defense from the travesty it was in 2018 to a solid unit just a year later is a commendable effort that deserves praise.

How Brett Veach will build the roster and value certain positions going forward is hard to say. He hasn’t valued cornerback yet, for instance, but it’s difficult to determine if this is a short-term strategy or a long-term one. The way Brett Veach will build the Chiefs going forward will have a huge impact on how Mahomes’ prime will be shaped. The thing to remember is that now the roster is fully Brett Veach’s, and the success of the Chiefs now relies on Veach. He is the one in the driver seat when it comes to roster construction now and any mistakes he makes will affect the team going forward. Whether the prime years of Mahomes are utilized to the fullest extent relies on him executing at a high level. If we were to determine if he can do this using his track record until now, then I’d say it’s a good bet that he can make sure that Mahomes will have a great career.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Kansas City Chiefs' Defense is Continuing to Rise

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is one of the best in the NFL. For a team highlighted by offense, the defense has held up their end of the bargain behind Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Jones and company.

Mark Van Sickle

Where do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Four Weeks of Action?

Four weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

The Pandemic Season is Already Broken

Due to cases of COVID-19 across the league, the NFL's 2020 season won't matter by the time it's over.

jacobharris

Despite Scares, Patrick Mahomes Continues to Have Faith in COVID-19 Protocols

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to have trust in the COVID-19 protocols put into place after having two separate scares in six days.

Joe Andrews

Three Things the Chiefs Need To Do To Win Against The Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs will put their perfect record on the line when the Las Vegas Raiders come to Arrowhead Stadium for the team's first matchup of the season on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

When Will the Kansas City Chiefs Play the Buffalo Bills?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were originally scheduled to kick off Week 6 on Thursday Night Football on October 15. Now, impacted by COVID-19, the game's kickoff is in question.

Joshua Brisco

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Promises Increase in Productivity Following Win Over Patriots

Since rushing for 134 yards a touchdown against the Houston Texans in Week 1, Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s primary focus has shifted to complimenting quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ arm. Against the New England Patriots in Monday’s 26-10 win, Edwards-Helaire was able to do just that.

Joe Andrews

How the Chiefs' Secondary Went From Problem to Strength in Five Weeks

As usual starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland is set to return from suspension this week, the Kansas City Chiefs have a different problem but the same question at the position they started the season with: Who do they play?

Tucker D. Franklin

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-10 win over the New England Patriots?

Sam Hays

Jordan Ta'amu's Positive COVID-19 Test Triggers Protocol Activation for Kansas City Chiefs

After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for COVID-19, the Kansas City Chiefs have been forced to activate their coronavirus protocols as they attempt to prevent an outbreak.

Joe Andrews