Grading Kareem Hunt’s Week 12 Performance vs. Colts
The narrative has been here all season long; the Kansas City Chiefs' rushing attack hasn't been as strong as other franchises in the National Football League. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes had been the team's leading rusher early on into the season, but things changed in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.
In what needed to be a win, running back Kareem Hunt put a large portion of the offensive attack on his back. While Hunt is on a one-year deal and was the backup option to Isiah Pacheco to begin the year, he continues to prove why he's always been an asset when donning a Chiefs uniform.
Performance Grade vs Colts
Going into the game, Hunt led the Chiefs in rushing yards with 353, ahead of Pacheco and Mahomes. After his performance against the Colts, where he carried the football 30 times and rushed for 104 yards, Hunt has brought his overall rushing yard total to 457 on the season.
Additionally, Hunt scored a touchdown for the Chiefs when it mattered most, extending his touchdown scoring streak to four games, making it seven on the season. For a player who was viewed as a depth piece, Hunt's been making 2025 count.
When looking at how everything worked out for the Chiefs due to Hunt's performance, he received an overall grade of a B+. Yes, he was a strong asset to the offensive attack, but if it weren't for Rashee Rice's 141 receiving yards in eight receptions, he would be graded higher.
While the Chiefs' ground attack hasn't been great this season, it's games like this where fans are reminded how versatile the Kansas City offense is when it's a big game.
Before Week 12, Hunt's season high in carries was 13 and his highest rushing total was 59 yards. Both were blown out of the water. In addition to the ground game, Hunt hauled in three receptions on three targets from Mahomes, gaining 26 receiving yards in his game stats.
Hunt's Career Numbers with Kansas City
Throughout his career with the Chiefs, Hunt has now collected 3,336 rushing yards in four seasons. While this season hasn't been as productive compared to others, Hunt's role has changed drastically since he last dropped over 1,000 rushing yards back in 2017.
If Hunt scored two more touchdowns this season, it would not only tie a career-high in rushing touchdowns in a season with nine, but it would also be the most touchdowns he's scored with the Chiefs in his career.
Stay up to date on your beloved Kansas City Chiefs when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchellaon X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).