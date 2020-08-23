SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeInside The Kingdom PlusNewsGM ReportDraftPodcasts
Search

So Far, So Good for New Chiefs Punter Tommy Townsend

Tucker D. Franklin

For the first time in 15 seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a fourth-down man as the team released longtime punter Dustin Colquitt this offseason. The good news for the Chiefs? It didn’t take long for them to find their guy.

The Chiefs brought in several candidates to compete for the punter vacancy, including former Florida punter Tommy Townsend, who the team signed after the draft. As the offseason went on, the field whittled away and the man left standing was Townsend.

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said they had been keeping an eye on the Ray Guy Award semifinalist.

“We originally saw Tommy at the combine, and I felt like he was the best punter at the combine,” Toub said. “We had a draftable grade on him — obviously, he wasn’t drafted, so he was a guy that we went after real strong and those guys did a great job of being able to get him in our building. I’m really happy with his performance so far. He’s done a great job. He’s really consistent. He really bombs the ball. He gets the ball off quick, he’s athletic. He’s everything you’re looking for.”

It’s his athleticism, Toub said, that is helping him adjust quickly to the vacancy that Colquitt left. Townsend not only takes on the role of punting, but holding on field goals and extra-point attempts as well.

Toub said the group of long snapper James Winchester, kicker Harrison Butker and Townsend have put in the work this offseason to get the 23-year-old to where he needs to be.

“He’s doing a great job with his hands,” Toub said. “He’s got very soft hands and he’s a natural catcher. It’s been so smooth. It’s a credit to those guys because they worked hard. During the offseason, they worked together, and they did stuff on their own and they came in here at a high level. They didn’t come in here just starting out, so it’s a credit to Tommy, it’s a credit to Butker how much work they did during the offseason to get to this point.”

Townsend has assumed the backup kickoff duties during camp to give Butker a rest and has also shown the ability to kick field goals, but Toub said although they are impressed by what Townsend brings to the team, Butker doesn’t have to worry about the rookie punter taking his job.

“Tommy, like I said, he can do a lot of different things — he can kick off, he can kick field goals,” Toub said. “But Butker is the number one — in my mind — is the best kickoff man in the league. Nobody can hang that ball like Butker can and he can kick any kick that you ask him to do. So, we’re not going to put him on the sideline, that’s for sure. But Tommy is somebody that can come in and he can do it all, and we’re very pleased with Tommy.”

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Kansas City Chiefs Could Win Awards in 2020?

Which Kansas City Chiefs players could be in the running for league awards in 2020? Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated predicted some potential outcomes for 2020's award-winners, and the Chiefs have a couple of clear contenders.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Details, Coaching, No Study Hall: How Willie Gay Jr. is Improving at Chiefs Camp

As Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick Willie Gay Jr. has started to get acclimated with the team’s system, he’s beginning to find out more about himself through a relationship with Chiefs linebackers coach Matt House.

Tucker D. Franklin

No Preseason, No Problem for the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for the NFL season despite the challenging offseason changes filled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chiefs' rookies will be ready to make an impact from day one and help set the table for a repeat run at a Super Bowl Championship.

Mark Van Sickle

Breeland Speaks Working His Way Back and Better After Lost 2019 Season

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Breeland Speaks has his eyes set on re-establishing his presence with the Chiefs’ defense this season after missing 2019 with a major knee injury.

Joe Andrews

What Travis Kelce Can Do to Become the Greatest Tight End of All Time

Tony Gonzalez is arguably the greatest tight end ever, but Travis Kelce can surpass him as the greatest in Chiefs' history and make a run at the greatest of all time. Here's how.

Austin J

Chiefs Reportedly Intend To Sign Daniel Kilgore

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly adding another piece on the offensive line, as Yahoo Sports' Terez Paylor reports Daniel Kilgore is set to sign with the team after COVID-19 protocols are cleared.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Joshua Brisco

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense, Trying to Add Playbook Twists at Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is all about experimentation and playbook development at Training Camp.

Joe Andrews

Chiefs Safety Juan Thornhill Returns to Practice

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill returned to Chiefs practice on a limited basis on Wednesday, marking a positive step in the second-year player's return from a torn ACL.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs to Prohibit Headdresses, Native American Appropriation at Arrowhead

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced that fans will not be permitted to wear headdresses or "any face paint that is styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian Cultures and traditions" into Arrowhead Stadium.

Joshua Brisco

by

Ruffian0305

The Mechanics Behind the Magic of the Chiefs' High-Dollar Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs changed up how they gave out contracts this offseason with their three major re-signings. These choices will shape the team's financial future.

ConnerChristopherson