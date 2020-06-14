What is the Kansas City Chiefs' Biggest Weakness?

The Kansas City Chiefs are reigning Super Bowl Champions, but nobody's perfect. Even as they return 20 of their 22 Super Bowl starters, there's room for improvement. Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr took a look at where all 16 AFC teams should be looking to get better.

While it may not be a crippling weakness, I think Orr got this one right.

Kansas City Chiefs

CORNERBACK: The Chiefs got a nice 2019 from Rashad Fenton (47.1 completion percentage allowed, 57.7 quarterback rating and no missed tackles). He could be a low-cost building block here, but as the rest of football expands to match Kansas City’s explosiveness, they’ll need more bodies on the back end. Tyrann Mathieu is not going to be enough. Again, this is nitpicking. The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions and possess the best player in football. So, everything gets held up to a gargantuan standard.

Frankly, I think Orr was pretty kind here. Fenton was a surprise bright spot in 2019, who deserves this mention, but he's far from a sure thing. Bashaud Breeland, back on a one-year deal, likely has a suspension of some sort on the horizon. The Chiefs are doubling-down on Charvarious Ward, who I think very highly of, especially at his value, but cornerback is a volatile position and Ward has just one very good season under his belt.

In the NFL Draft, the Chiefs added Louisiana Tech DB L'Jarius Sneed in the fourth round and traded back up into the seventh for Tulane CB Thakarius "BoPete" Keyes. Along with former New York Giants CB Antonio Hamilton, the Chiefs have a cast of unknown quantities in their cornerback room behind Ward, Breeland and Fenton, who all have their own questions.

While it would be absurd to discuss the cornerbacks as a potentially season-derailing concern for a team as excellent as the Chiefs, it's clearly their most volatile, uncertain position, and it will be the group to keep a critical eye on through training camp and the early weeks of the season.