Where Does the Chiefs Offensive Line Go From Here?

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of holes to fill along the offensive line after cutting Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz, and the 2021 NFL Draft class is loaded with talent at the tackle position.

Going into the 2021 offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs had some big decisions to make. With free agency drawing near and teams needing to cut costs to get below the salary cap, many good players are going to be looking for a job. In a somehow stunning-but-perhaps-also-not-shocking move, tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz were the first Chiefs players to be released.

It's fair to be stunned because of what these two players gave to the Chiefs over the past several years. We also shouldn't have been shocked because of the injuries each player sustained this past season and the money it would cost to keep them on the roster. No matter what the Chiefs had to do in this situation, these two players will be held in high regard throughout Chiefs Kingdom forever.

Eric Fisher, the No. 1 overall draft choice in 2013, was one of the few picks from the first round of the 2013 draft to pan out. He was Andy Reid’s first selection when he came over to Kansas City from Philadelphia. He may very well go down as one of the most underrated players in Chiefs history. He was never elite, but when he was in the lineup, the Chiefs were winning more often than not. A steady player who was good at his job and helped the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Mitchell Schwartz was signed via free agency just over five years ago in March 2016. Schwartz started an impressive 141 consecutive games in the NFL, from the first snap of his rookie season with the Browns until he got hurt in October 2020. Incredibly, Schwartz was also the highest-rated player according to Pro Football Focus during the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning run in 2020. Before his back injury in 2021, he had been widely regarded as the best right tackle in the NFL for a few years.

On top of those two releases, it was reported that center Austin Reiter is expected to test the waters in free agency and will likely sign with a new team. This leaves the Chiefs with some giant holes along the offensive line.

Arrowhead Report’s Connor Christopherson has done a fantastic job laying out some different free-agent options for the Chiefs along the offensive line. Arrowhead Report’s Jordan Foote continues to do a fantastic job highlighting potential draft picks in his 100 in 100 series.

With an understanding that the Chiefs will most definitely not take an offensive lineman with every pick in the 2021 draft, here is a showcase of some players you could see the Chiefs take through the draft, with each round being represented.

Round 1: Tevin Jenkins (Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma State)

Jenkins is a guy who continues to fall to the Chiefs in many mock drafts. He would be a fantastic player to protect Mahomes and could start from day one.

Round 1 notables: Offensive tackles Alex Leatherwood of Alabama and Liam Eichenberg of Notre Dame.

Round 2: Jackson Carman (Offensive Tackle, Clemson)

The man who protected Trevor Lawrence’s blindside the past two seasons, Carman is one of those guys who has the potential to step in and start from day one. At the very least, he would provide some youth and depth during his rookie season.

Round 2 notables: There are a couple of centers who will likely be gone by the Chiefs' pick at 63, but if Kansas City wanted to trade out of round one and pick a center early to mid-round two, Landon Dickerson of Alabama (medicals could potentially cause him to slip to end of round two) or Creed Humphrey from Oklahoma would be prime picks. Trey Smith of Tennessee is an interior offensive lineman who would likely start out as a guard but could play tackle in the future.

Round 3: Josh Myers (IOL, Ohio State)

Myers would be a perfect fit as the center of the future for the Chiefs and he has the chops to start right away if given the chance.

Round 3 notables: Three tackles stand out that could still be there at the end of the third round. Brady Christensen of BYU, Spencer Brown of Northern Iowa, and Walker Little of Stanford.

Round 4: Trey Hill (IOL, Georgia)

Hill is a beast who started at center for Georgia. He played through two torn meniscus injuries in his final season at Georgia before opting to have surgery in December and declare for the draft in January. Standing at 6’4” and weighing 320 pounds, he would be a solid centerpiece with a chance to start on the Chiefs offensive line from day one. He could also be used as a guard and his versatility would be a welcome addition for depth.

Round 4 notables: Two other tackles who could be there for the Chiefs at the end of round four are D’Ante Smith of East Carolina or Alaric Jackson from Iowa.

Round 5: Adrian Ealy (Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma)

Adrian Ealy is a strong man. He’ll likely fit into a right tackle role and would provide some nice depth early in his career with the potential to start in the future.

Round 5 notables: David Moore (IOL, Grambling State), Robert Hainsey (IOL, Notre Dame)

Round 6: The Chiefs currently don’t have a sixth-round pick. Jaylon Moore (OT, Western Michigan), Josh Ball (OT, Marshall) Brenden Jaimes (OT, Nebraska) and Sadarius Hutcherson (IOL/OT) are all players who could be selected if the Chiefs trade out of the end of the fifth or want to trade up into the sixth to grab a depth piece for their offensive line.

Round 7: Cole Van Lanen (Offensive Tackle, Wisconsin)

A multi-year starter at left tackle for the Badgers, Van Lanen could be another one of those Wisconsin linemen to make it big at the next level. His ceiling isn’t as high as others, but he has the work ethic and potential to be rostered by a team for a long time in the NFL.

Round 7 notables: Robert Jones (IOL, Middle Tennessee State), Tommy Kraemer (IOL, Notre Dame), Landon Young (OT, Kentucky).

This 2021 draft class has quite the depth at offensive line, and the Chiefs could really set themselves up for the future if they could hit on a couple of picks at this position.

