Where Does the Chiefs' Young Talent Rank as a Unit?
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of good young talent on both sides of the ball. A lot of them are going to have a huge role for the team this season. The Chiefs want to make sure that they put them in the best position to be successful both on and off the field.
The Chiefs have done a good job of doing that over the years and they will have to do it again in 2025. But head coach Andy Reid does not mind doing that and playing with a young roster in some positions. It is all about how they get ready in training camp, and that will show the coaches if they are ready or not.
It is going to be interest to see what rookies start for the Chiefs next season.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN ranked the Chiefs' young talent at No.13 in the National Football League
13. Kansas City Chiefs
2024 ranking: 14
Blue-chip players: WR Xavier Worthy, CB Trent McDuffie
Notable graduated players: WR Rashee Rice, FS Bryan Cook
Kansas City's talent under 25 generally comes in three categories: extremely valuable players, guys who didn't make it but still might and this year's draft picks.
The first group starts off with second-team All-Pro McDuffie, who played more on the outside last season after making the first All-Pro team as a slot corner in 2023. He's still 24 but turns 25 on Sept. 13. Edge rusher George Karlaftis is also 24, and Worthy, who broke out in the second half of last season, is 22.
The second group begins with two failed left tackles. Last year's second-round pick, Kingsley Suamataia, might move to guard in 2025, but he's still just 22 years old and has plenty of time to improve. Wanya Morris, who started 11 games last season but will now be on the bench, is 24 years old.
The Chiefs are still waiting to get more out of 2023 first-round edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah, 23, who has just three sacks in two NFL seasons. And wide receiver Skyy Moore, who has played three NFL seasons, is 24.
The third group is highlighted by first-round left tackle Josh Simmons, who is 22 years old. Second-round defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott is 23, and both third-round picks, edge Ashton Gillotte and cornerback Nohl Williams, are 22.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.