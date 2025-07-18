Ranking Where Mahomes Will End Up After the 2025 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have put themselves in a position to have a better team in 2025 compared to last season. Moves were needed if they wanted to compete for the Super Bowl this season. And do not forget that the Chiefs still have the best head coach and quarterback duo in the National Football League.
The Chiefs are looking to bounce back from their disappointing end last year. The Chiefs know they have to fix something to get back to the big game next season and have a different result. The team will have extra motivation next season because of all the talks that have been happening all offseason about the Chiefs taking a major step back next season.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is looking to have a better season in 2025 than he did last season. Mahomes had an okay season in 2024, but it was not up to his standard. He was a major factor in the Chiefs getting to the big game last season, but it was just too much to overcome in that game against a good defense.
Now Mahomes has worked on his game this offseason and is always looking at different ways the improve. Next season, Mahomes wants to take the offense to another level and get back to having good plays down the field for quick points.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame gave his ranking of where he thinks every starting quarterback next season would end up at the end of it. He had Patrick Mahomes at the top spot still.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes is coming off his worst statistical season of his career, yet he guided the Chiefs to their fifth Super Bowl appearance in six seasons. There are a few reasons to believe he’ll be much better in 2025.
Kansas City was besieged by injury last year, with Rashee Rice and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown being limited to six regular-season games between them. Rice was on a torrid pace before tearing his ACL, catching 24 passes for 288 yards in three games. In the backfield, Isiah Pacheco played only seven games after fracturing his fibula in Week 2. When he returned, Pacheco never looked right, averaging 3.6 yards per carry.
Left tackle was also a revolving door, which saw the Chiefs play Wanya Morris, Kingsley Suamataia, D.J. Humphries and Joe Thuney. In training camp, veteran Jaylon Moore and first-round pick Josh Simmons will battle for the job. With the line constantly in flux, Mahomes was pressured on 23.3% of dropbacks, the ninth-worst rate for a quarterback with at least 300 pass attempts.
This season, the left tackle will be either free-agent signing Jaylon Moore or first-round pick Josh Simmons. Factoring in the continued maturation of second-year receiver Xavier Worthy after posting nine touchdowns as a rookie, Mahomes should be far more dynamic.
