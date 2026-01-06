Kansas City Chiefs' Biggest Needs Ahead of the Offseason

The Kansas City Chiefs enter a critical offseason as they look to save their dynasty from extinction. A disastrous campaign with a 1-9 record in one-score games led to a 6-11 record, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012, the year before Andy Reid was hired.

It is a great time to take a closer look at the biggest needs on the roster ahead of the offseason. These areas must be addressed during free agency and the NFL Draft, and some of these positions, thankfully, are strong groups in both events. Let's look at the biggest needs on the Chiefs squad.

Running Back

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Outside of a flashy Brashard Smith, the running back room for Kansas City was a full-blown disaster in 2025, becoming one of the worst groups at the position across the league. Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt are not consistent enough to overcome the struggles in the run game for the Chiefs, and it is time to make a significant upgrade in talent and depth.

Edge Rusher

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another position needing an upgrade in talent and depth, the Chiefs were the ones who drafted a pass rusher in the third round in last year's selection process. However, George Karlaftis remained the only consistent force at the position, signalling a need for more quick wins and pressures at the point of attack. With the No. 9 overall selection, Kansas City will be in a great position to take the best edge rusher available, especially if it is Rueben Bain of Miami (FL).

Tight End

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs a play against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

With Travis Kelce nearing the end of the road or retiring this offseason, it is evident that Noah Gray has not been able to consistently show he is the future at the position for Kansas City. This means they must address the position, and they will be grateful for a strong group of free agents and prospects who could be available this spring. If the Chiefs want to find their future at TE, this is the offseason to do so.

Wide Receiver

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) celebrates during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Look, I love Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. They are the future at the position, and it should not be disputed overall. However, they are in desperate need of a reliable chains mover who can be called upon in the short and intermediate levels of the field, especially with that role (Kelce) about to become absent, so look for the Chiefs to find their version of what the Jacksonville Jaguars have done with Jakobi Meyers.

Linebacker

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Gone could be Leo Chenal, who is a pending free agent and doesn't provide much value in coverage. While Jeffrey Basa could emerge as a quality defender for the Chiefs' defense in future campaigns, look for the team to look into adding not just more depth but starting ability in a strong linebacker class, both in free agency and the NFL Draft.

Honorable mentions for positional needs : Right tackle, free safety, backup quarterback, defensive tackle

