Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

4th-and-15 Onside Kick Alternative Does Not Pass At NFL Owners Meeting

Joshua Brisco

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, NFL owners voted down a rule proposal that would have allowed teams to play a 4th-and-15 offensive down in place of an onside kick.

The rule, which Breer reports will not be used in 2020, was proposed by the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are the details of the now-rejected proposal, via NFL.com's webpage detailing the new potential rules:

By Philadelphia; to amend Rule 6, Section 1, Article 1, to provide an alternative to the onside kick that would allow a team who is trailing in the game an opportunity to maintain possession of the ball after scoring (4th and 15 from the kicking team’s 25-yard line).

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid previously said he had "mixed thoughts" about the rule proposal.

“Listen, I don’t know if it’s going to pass or not," Reid said. "I know the special teams coaches aren’t real big on that. It obviously takes away one of the elements of theirs, and it’s also the kickoff, which has been under scrutiny here, and kickoff returns. To keep the integrity of the game, you’d like that part of it. On the other hand, if it does pass, we’ve got a guy that can do 4th-and-15s, he’d give us the opportunity to be able to do that. So, I’ve got kind of mixed thoughts on it. Being an old guy, I’d probably stick with the integrity of the game as it sits right now, but I can also see where the other part could be exciting too.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes seemed more excited about the possibility of the rule change, but he won't be able to take advantage of it in 2020.

This is disappointing news for Chiefs fans, as the Chiefs' offense would have been the league's most dynamic user of this new rule. This will hopefully at least serve as another reminder that the Chiefs should be more generally aggressive on fourth down, but having this opportunity available while trailing late in the game would have been an excellent break-glass-in-case-of-emergency weapon for the Chiefs.

Here are the rules that did pass on Thursday.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
mlbkansas
mlbkansas

Disappointing. As a Chiefs fan, this would have been fun to watch...

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes Reportedly Continuing Contract Negotiations

In contract negotiations that could fundamentally change how deals are structured in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are reportedly back to work on a new massive contract extension.

Joshua Brisco

Oh, Craps: Derek Carr May Not Be Long For Las Vegas

In his latest MMQB Mailbag, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer took a question about concerns about the Las Vegas Raiders' coach/quarterback combo, and Breer says Derek Carr won't be the long-term answer.

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs Are Doubling Down On Charvarius Ward

After another offseason without highly touted additions to the Kansas City Chiefs' cornerback group, it's clear that the Chiefs are once again putting their faith in Charvarius Ward.

Sam Hays

"So Far, So Good.”— How the Kansas City Chiefs and HC Andy Reid Are Handling the Virtual Offseason

As teams still aren’t able to get on the field and practice together for the upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rookies find themselves at a disadvantage from years past when it comes to installing plays.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes Says He and Teammates "Have Been Back and We Have Been Working"

Following a report that members of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense were going to begin working out together soon, quarterback Patrick Mahomes confirmed that at least some of the team is back together.

Joshua Brisco

by

Footballfan55

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the Best Fantasy Dynasty Option for Quarterbacks

With another NFL season approaching, that means fantasy football is right around the corner. Sports Illustrated’s Matt De Lima looked at the top 50 quarterbacks for a dynasty league and it shouldn’t be a surprise where he had Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Tucker D. Franklin

Eight Things The Kansas City Chiefs Could Use To Replace Fans In Arrowhead Stadium

Whenever the NFL kicks off the 2020 season, it could be without fans in the stands. If that's the case, the Kansas City Chiefs should have a backup plan ready to go.

jacobharris

Patrick Mahomes and the Power of Imagination

For all of Patrick Mahomes' physical skills and growing football knowledge, his imagination makes him the NFL's most dynamic playmaker.

Austin J

by

Taylor Witt

2020 Season Preview, Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

When the Kansas City Chiefs head to Los Angeles in Week 2, who will be quarterbacking the Chargers? That's the big question in this way-too-early game preview.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Third-Round Pick Lucas Niang Could Contribute Early In His Career

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs were a team with most of their starters returning. With the focus shifted to depth, the Kansas City Chiefs made an immediate and long-term investment with TCU offensive tackle Lucas Niang.

Jordan Foote