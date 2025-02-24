A Viable Free Agent Option to Help Mahomes and the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs have represented the AFC in most Super Bowls over the last six years. However, they have suffered two Super Bowl losses largely because their offensive line crumbled against formidable pass rushes. While there were other reasons for the Chiefs' two Super Bowl losses, none were as significant as the Chiefs' porous offensive line.
With one of the most talented rosters in the National Football League, the Chiefs do not need to make overwhelming changes. However, they need to significantly upgrade their offensive line since football games are won and lost along the line of scrimmage. Kansas City's front office will need to free up some money to spend in free agency, but they must find quality talent to add to the offensive line this summer.
Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY released a list of legitimate free-agent options for every team in the league. He thinks the Chiefs will use free agency to address their offensive line after the unit struggled mightily in the Super Bowl. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is talented enough to erase many of the Chiefs' mistakes and shortcomings. Still, few quarterbacks can play well under the type of duress the Philadelphia Eagles put Mahomes under.
"Could Stanley actually land with the Chiefs? Kansas City is slightly over the cap, so opening the space needed to sign him would take some work. That said, if Patrick Mahomes restructures his contract, the Chiefs may be able to free up enough space to make some splashes. Signing Stanley, who has long been a quality left tackle in Baltimore, would qualify," Camenker said.
The Chiefs are still one of the best teams in the league, even after their disappointing loss to Philadelphia. However, after dominating the league for most of the last six seasons, the blueprint for how to beat the Chiefs is out. Not only is it evident how to beat the Chiefs, but other teams in the league will continue to do all they can to close the talent gap between themselves and Kansas City. The Chiefs must adjust to other teams' adjustments if they hope to continue on the trajectory they have been on for the past few seasons.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.