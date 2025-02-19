REPORT: How the Chiefs Plan to Use the Franchise Tag
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason was kicked off by a humbling Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In that game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs never really had much chance. This has sparked what many believe will be a productive offseason for the Chiefs as they look to rebound this summer.
Kansas City has been arguably the best franchise in the National Football League over the past five seasons, but now the Chiefs face an offseason potentially filled with many changes. The Chiefs' front office will have their fair share of decisions to make, such as how to put together a better team around Mahomes. This includes potentially using the franchise tag to do so.
According to ESPN, "The franchise tag is a tool that NFL teams can use to keep their best players from leaving in free agency. If a player is tagged, they receive a one-year tender."
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently released his prediction of how every team in the league will use their franchise tag this offseason. While the Chiefs will have more than a few challenging decisions to make this offseason, next season, they will try to make it to their sixth Super Bowl in seven seasons. This will require the Chiefs' front office to make difficult decisions that are best for the organization.
While every team does not use the franchise tag, it is a productive tool that teams can use to help keep some of their best players who are up for a new contract for an additional season while paying the player top dollar but not signing them to a long-term contract. Cameron believes the Chiefs will use the tag on offensive lineman Trey Smith.
"Currently touted as PFF’s second-ranked free agent, Trey Smith is slated for a sizable payday. Considering that all offensive line positions are calculated in the franchise-tag figure, we rarely see interior linemen receive the designation. The exclusive franchise tag would land north of $23 million, making Smith the highest-paid interior lineman in the NFL,"
Cameron said.
"The Chiefs aren’t flush with cap space, making this an outside option that would take some maneuvering to facilitate. But Smith is undoubtedly a player worthy of the investment, having earned a 72.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of his first four seasons."
