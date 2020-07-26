Andy Reid Proud, Not Surprised by Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's Choice to Stay on COVID-19 Front Lines

When Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif became the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, it was breaking news, surprising many fans, players and analysts. But it probably shouldn't have come as such a shock. Among the people in Duvernay-Tardif's circle who wasn't surprised? Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid.

In a virtual press conference with members of the media on Saturday, Reid discussed Duvernay-Tardif's decision, the conversation they had, and why he has nothing but good things to say about the guard he calls "Larry."

"I’m a huge Larry Duvernay-Tardif fan, and I was also raised by a doctor," Reid began. "I understand the dedication that it takes to be a doctor, and we’re all blessed to have doctors in our lives. They’re givers. They’re not takers. They’re givers. They’re healers. They want the best for you, so Larry has that quality. And you’re seeing it to the utmost here. I just think it’s tremendous dedication to his profession, what his future is going to be, and mainly to the people that he gets to help."



Reid noted that he had "a great visit" with Duvernay-Tardif and predicted that he would become "one of the greatest doctors ever" after he retires from football. Reid also reiterated his connection with doctors elsewhere in his life.

"The great thing about doctors – the ones I’ve been in touch with over my life here, and like I said, I was raised by one and three of my closest friends are doctors – they’re givers and they’re not the takers," Reid said. "They’re very humble people that want to help you and heal you, and they’re not out looking for [anything in return] – like Larry – they’re not out looking for the pat on the back when they’re doing this or that. They’re not looking for attention. I mean, Larry is buried in. He’s not looking to do interviews and all this stuff. He’s buried in and trying to get the work done that he needs to heal people. What a dedication that is and a love that is. I’m so happy and proud."

Later in the press conference, Reid was asked if he was at all surprised about LDT's decision and if he saw a bit of the offensive lineman's "protector" philosophy in Duvernay-Tardif's decision.

“Yeah, you’re taking me right into a little Greek philosophy there," Reid said. "I do. I know Larry. I’ve been with him since he came into the National Football League. I get it. I just think what a tribute to him and to the profession. If I didn’t know how doctors were wired, I’d go ‘What?’ but I know. I’ve got it. I know exactly how they’re wired and the love and dedication that they have to that, to protecting and healing. They’re natural givers and healers. No, it didn’t surprise me. No, it did not, to answer your question. Like I said, I had a great visit with him. It’s a unique situation.”

Throughout his answers, Reid's tone never varied, and his praise of Duvernay-Tardif never waivered. From Reid and players alike, the message has been clear: the Chiefs are proud of their teammate who has moved from the o-line to the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic.