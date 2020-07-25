Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Becomes First NFL Player to Opt-Out of Season

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will not play football this year. 

ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported the opt-out in a Tweet on Friday. Duvernay-Tardif is the first NFL player to opt-out of his 2020 contract in light of COVID-19.

Duvernay-Tardif, who has has a doctorate in medicine, confirmed the news in a tweet soon after. He plans to continue serving on the front lines at a long-care term facility outside of Montreal. 

“Given the worldwide sanitary crisis we are currently experiencing, the NFL and the NFLPA have agreed to significant health and safety protocols to protect the players," Duvernay-Tardif tweeted. "There is no doubt in my mind the Chiefs’ medical staff have put together a strong plan to minimize the risks associated with COVID-19, but some risks will remain.” 

“Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals in our healthcare system. I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take frisks, I will do it caring for patients.”

Duvernay-Tardif joined the fight against the pandemic in April as an orderly. He detailed his responsibilities with reporters not too long after. 

“It was hard to jump in as a physician because I’m not really [a doctor] at this specific time,” Duvernay-Tardif told reporters in a teleconference on Friday. “The help that the healthcare department needed was mostly as an orderly, so that’s what I’m doing. I’m doing a little bit of nurse tasks, handing out medication, making sure the patients are alright.”

The position is something different for Duvernay-Tardif, considering he had not worked in an environment where the average patient is over 80 years old.

“I’m here to help, support and contribute in a time of crisis,” Duvernay-Tardif said. “What goes through my mind is how can I, first, protect myself, care for the patient, protect the patient as well, and doing all that while of trying to do as much virtual football training as I can and work out at my home.”  

Duvernay-Tardif would’ve been entering his third season of a five-year contract with the Chiefs. He restructured the original $42 million deal earlier this offseason. 

The guard appeared in 14 games last season, allowing 27 pressures and five sacks. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andy Reid 'Unsung Hero' in NFL, NFLPA Negotiations

The NFL and NFL Players Association have reportedly agreed on a deal that will modify the league's collective bargaining agreement, making it possible to begin the 2020 season and training camp on time.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chris Jones Reflects On His Humble Beginnings and Path to the NFL

Before defensive tackle Chris Jones made a name for himself as one the premier pass rushers in the NFL, the Houston, Mississippi, native had humble beginnings.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes Tried Out Jim Nantz's Backyard Par 3 Earlier This Year

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to hit a hole-in-one on Jim Nantz's back-yard replica of the seventh hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links earlier this year.

Joe Andrews

Brett Veach Discusses Pandemic Cap Situations — 'We Have a Plan'

While it may have been a little bit too close to the deadline for comfort before the Kansas City Chiefs signed star defensive tackle Chris Jones, General Manager Brett Veach says it was all a matter of time.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones Got Paid. Who's Next?

The salary cap doesn’t allow NFL teams to keep all their elite talent, so who is next in line for a big payday from the Kansas City Chiefs, and who could be the odd man out?

ConnerChristopherson

Kansas City Chiefs' Defensive Line Lands Surprisingly Low in PFF Rankings

How can a defensive line with both Chris Jones and Frank Clark be middle-of-the-pack among NFL DLs? Pro Football Focus explains in their latest team unit rankings.

Joshua Brisco

Tyreek Hill Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash in Race Against Terrell Owens

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is incredibly fast, and he showed it recently in a training session with former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Tucker D. Franklin

Who the Chiefs Should Be Planning to Keep in 2021

With most of their stars locked up for the next two seasons and limited salary cap space, the Chiefs will need to be selective with who they try to bring back in the 2021 NFL season.

Sam Hays

Chris Jones has Plans for Kansas City: Get Sacks, Win Championships, Have Fun

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones isn’t settling for just one Super Bowl ring and a four-year, $85 million contract extension. He wants to build a dynasty and a Hall of Fame career in KC.

Joe Andrews

If Chiefs Fans Don’t Want To Lose Their Name, They Have To Evolve

After decades of kicking the can down the road, professional sports are finally facing the uncomfortable questions about Native American mascots. When the Chiefs do, their fans have two choices; evolve or lose the name.

jacobharris

by

Rwh1974