Report: Chiefs to Sign Former Dolphins Safety Adrian Colbert

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs intend to sign former Miami Dolphins safety Adrian Colbert after Colbert passes his mandatory COVID-19 testing, according to Terez Paylor of Yahoo Sports.

Alain Poupart of AllDolphins wrote about Colbert after he was released by the Dolphins on August 16:

Colbert started the final five games of the 2019 season after being signed off the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. The Dolphins declined to extend a tender to Colbert when he became a restricted free agent this offseason, but they then re-signed him to a one-year contract. 

Colbert spent 2019 in Miami, where he started five games, after spending 2017 and 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers, where he started six games in each season. Colbert was a seventh-round draft pick of the 49ers, where he was selected out of the University of Miami. Colbert's time in San Francisco ended after he was released with an injury settlement.

Pro Football Focus graded Colbert with a 64.9 overall grade in 2019, bouncing back from a poorly-graded sophomore campaign after a solid start as a rookie.

A few days ago, Colbert was doing cartwheels into camp with the Dolphins. Now, he'll be looking to stick the landing in KC.

Colbert enters a safety room headlined by Tyrann Mathieu, with a number of question marks behind the Honey Badger. Safety Juan Thornhill is the ideal partner to play alongside Mathieu, but Thornhill remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list after tearing his ACL in the Chiefs' Week 17 game in 2019. The Chiefs also recently added former Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson to add to their safety depth, likely competing with veteran Daniel Sorensen and third-year player Armani Watts for playing time in 2020.

Chiefs defensive backs coach Sam Madison discussed the Chiefs' safeties in late May, before the additions of Colbert and Thompson, and addressed what the team is looking for as Thornhill continues to recover.

"Just from my understanding, with Juan, we always try to prepare other guys, you never know what can happen," Madison said. "We have some good young talent at the safety position. It gives us an opportunity to evaluate some other players, Rodney Clemons we brought him in, Armani Watts, just to really see what we will be able to add going forward."

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Sam Hays
Sam Hays

With the signing of Adrian Colbert, the Chiefs have had both players named Colbert in the PFF era. Do with that information what you will.

Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

Obviously my first hope is that this doesn't mean anything bad for Thornhill - maybe Tedric Thompson isn't living up to their expectations, and maybe they're just looking for the best of a variety of options.

