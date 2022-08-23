Andy Reid Provides Injury Updates on Blake Bell, Carlos Dunlap

The Kansas City Chiefs are practicing on Tuesday in preparation of their Thursday night preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, but they'll be without some projected contributors for the contest.

Head coach Andy Reid provided some injury updates on players ranging from tight end Blake Bell and defensive end Carlos Dunlap, all the way to wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, cornerback Rashad Fenton and more. Kansas City has players dealing with injuries of various severities and after Monday set the table for another update, Tuesday's details now provide additional clarity. Here's what Reid revealed in his opening press conference comments late Tuesday morning:

"Blake Bell had surgery on that hip flexor," Reid said. "He won't play. Carlos Dunlap has some inflammation in his Achilles, he won't play. It is getting better, however. (Rashad) Fenton, with a groin strain, he won't play. Derrick Gore fractured his thumb, and he won't play. Lucas Niang, we know about with the knee. Then JuJu (Smith-Schuster), JuJu is making progress."

Reid didn't say whether Bell would go on the injured reserve (IR) list to begin the year, saying that the Chiefs will see if that needs to happen. Kansas City did put in a waiver claim on former Los Angeles Rams tight end Kendall Blanton earlier in the week, though, which makes it seem as if the need for another tight end on the roster could exist. Zack Eisen of Arrowhead Report elaborated on that possibility:

I’d guess Blake Bell starts the season on IR. That would leave the Chiefs with three tight ends, none who are considered a “blocking TE.” You have to wonder if there is a move to be made to fill the void.

In regards to Dunlap and Smith-Schuster, the news is more positive than it was on Monday. Reid's confirmation that Dunlap's Achilles situation is improving provides hope that the veteran defensive end can soon be added into the fold for Kansas City. Reid is confident that Smith-Schuster should be ready to go for the beginning of the 2022 regular season.

As of the publishing of this article, the Chiefs have until 3 p.m. CST to waive two players in order to meet the NFL's required roster amount of 80 players. The Bell situation complicates that a bit if the IR is involved, and the team also currently has Niang on the physically unable to perform list. As its injured players work their way back to full strength, Kansas City will have some decisions to make.