Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. Suspended Four Games for Personal Conduct Policy Violation

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended for a personal conduct policy violation.

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended for the next four games of the 2022 NFL season for a personal conduct policy violation stemming from a January incident in Overland Park, Kansas.

Shortly after the initial incident, Gay's representative Maxx Lepselter released a statement detailing the events in question:

"Willie was at his sons house visiting. He and the mother got into an argument during which he broke her vacuum. No one was touched, nothing happened beyond broken appliance. She called cops about it and they took him in on misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1000. Likely just pays a fine and replaces vacuum. Nothing more, all should be resolved today with no further issues."

In July, Gay agreed to a diversion agreement, summarized here by Jesse Newell of The Kansas City Star:

After the incident, according to Johnson County district court documents, Gay voluntarily obtained a domestic violence assessment, which recommended mental health counseling. The diversion agreement requires Gay to take part in counseling and any other treatment required by his counselor, at Gay’s expense.

The diversion agreement, which Gay signed on June 15, also requires him to submit to district attorney’s office-requested drug and alcohol testing at any time during the 12-month period and pay restitution, costs and fees totaling $544.50.

Gay would be eligible to return for the Chiefs' game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 23.

This story is being updated.

