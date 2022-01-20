Report: Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr. Arrested in Misdemeanor Criminal Damage Case

The Chiefs' second-year linebacker's arrest comes just days before the team's divisional round playoff game.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for Sunday's divisional round matchup with the Buffalo Bills, an off-field incident could now impact the team. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested in Overland Park and subsequently booked for 'misdemeanor criminal damage' according to KCTV5, Kansas City's CBS affiliate.

Gay reportedly spent the night at the Johnson County Detention Center and, as of early Thursday morning, he remained there while awaiting bond. Neither the Overland Park Police Department nor the Johnson County Sheriff's office has provided any updates as to Gay's situation as of the time this story was published.

Shain Bergan of KCTV5 later tweeted more details of Gay's arrest.

"Charging documents say Willie Gay damaged a vacuum cleaner, wall and door frame during a confrontation with a woman," Bergan tweeted. "It's being classified as a domestic violence offense. Gay has a scheduled court appearance for 2:30 p.m. today in Johnson County."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an update via Maxx Lepselter, Willie Gay's representative, via Twitter:

"Per Willie Gay’s rep Maxx Lepselter, Gay was at his son’s house visiting," Rapoport tweeted. "He and the mother got into an argument, during which he broke her vacuum. 'No one was touched … beyond the broken appliance' per Lepselter. Gay was charged with destruction of property of less than $1,000."

Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star tweeted that the Chiefs are aware of Gay's arrest "and have no further comment at this time."

Gay's growing role with the KC defense

Gay, who was drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, had a slow start to his rookie year. As a sophomore, a foot injury held him back for a few weeks into the 2021 campaign. As the year has progressed, so has Gay. He's now emerged as a centerpiece and a rangy, athletic linebacker in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.

Last week in Kansas City's Wild-Card round win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gay racked up a pair of tackles and a forced fumble. On the year, he amassed a pair of interceptions and 48 tackles despite seeing his snap counts fluctuate throughout the season. Gay's speed and overall athletic profile are standout traits in the Chiefs' defense.

If Gay is to miss Sunday's game against the Bills, there is no direct replacement for him. The duo of veteran Anthony Hitchens and rookie Nick Bolton would undoubtedly still see the field a ton, but Ben Niemann would likely be the next man up if the Chiefs do face Buffalo without Gay.

As more information is made available, this story will be updated.

This story is being updated.