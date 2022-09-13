Skip to main content

Chiefs Injury Updates Ahead of Thursday Game vs. Chargers

KC has a bit of a clearer picture of who's trending in the right direction heading into Thursday.

The Kansas City Chiefs' Sunday afternoon contest against the Arizona Cardinals ended with a win, but it also came with multiple players suffering injuries. Important pieces such as quarterback Patrick Mahomes, kicker Harrison Butker, offensive lineman Trey Smith and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie — among others — all got hurt during the game. 

Head coach Andy Reid had some preliminary information on those players following the conclusion of the contest, but Kansas City was still waiting to find out how several of them recovered over the next day or so. With Monday's injury report seeing the likes of Butker and McDuffie not practice, as well as Smith being a limited participant, there was a great level of uncertainty surrounding whether they'd be able to get ready to play in time for Thursday night's outing against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Reid took the podium on Tuesday morning with a bit more clarity surrounding those various injury situations, bringing a mixed bag of news along with him. Butker and McDuffie remain out of practice and McDuffie's status isn't looking great for later in the week, but everyone else is expected to be practicing in some capacity on Tuesday afternoon:

Harrison Butker (ankle sprain) and Trent McDuffie (hamstring) won’t practice today, per Coach Reid. Butker is day-to-day. Reid said that it’ll be “a struggle” for McDuffie to be ready on Thursday. 

Everybody else is "up and rolling," per Coach.

- Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at 11:54 a.m. CST

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Butker being iffy to go on Thursday is no surprise, especially considering that the Chiefs hosted a six-man kicker derby on Monday to decide which player they'd be bringing in to serve as a potential insurance policy. Former New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola ended up signing with the practice squad and Kansas City still has safety Justin Reid who can fill in as needed so if Butker's swelling and pain don't subside enough by the time Thursday night rolls around, the team will be in decent hands.

As far as McDuffie is concerned, the Chiefs went primarily with rookie seventh-round pick Jaylen Watson to replace him once he left the game against the Cardinals. Reid also praised the job Watson, who had a pass broken up, did in relief. 

When asked about Mahomes's left wrist injury, Reid said his superstar quarterback will be a "full-go" for Thursday Night Football against the Chiefs' bitter division rivals.

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Three Chiefs Week 1 Snap Count Trends That Stood Out

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) shrugs as he walks into the end zone untouched for a score against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic
Podcasts

The New Era of Chiefs Football Got off to a Fantastic Start

By Jordan Foote
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs flags are flown in the parking lot before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Chiefs Assistant Britt Reid Enters Guilty Plea for 2021 Crash

By Jordan Foote
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Tristan Vizcaino (2) warms up before a preseason game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Working Out Veteran Kicker Following Butker Injury

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, United States; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Nfl Cardinals Nfl Game Kansas City Chiefs At Arizona Cardinals
Game Day

Travis Kelce: Something to Prove ‘Every Single Day'

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Patrick Mahomes Talks Wrist Injury, Chiefs’ Offense in Big Win

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Andy Reid Gives Injury Updates on Mahomes, Butker, Others After Win

By Jordan Foote
Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs onto the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 44-21 Win Over the Cardinals

By Jordan Foote