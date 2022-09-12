Chiefs Working Out Veteran Kicker Following Butker Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs won big against the Arizona Cardinals in their 2022 regular-season opener, but they weren't able to do so without suffering some injuries along the way. Kicker Harrison Butker was carted off to the locker room and ultimately returned to the contest later, but the club is leaving no stone unturned the following day.

Per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Kansas City is working out kicker Tristan Vizcaino on Monday.

Kansas City Chiefs are working out veteran kicker Tristan Vizcaino today. He has been with Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, and San Francisco 49ers previously. - Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at 7:58 a.m. CST

Vizcaino, who turned 26 at the end of July, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent back in 2019. He played college football at Washington, where he did both punting and kicking at various times. He converted on 48 of 51 extra point attempts and 12 of 19 field goal attempts as a senior. Thus far in the NFL, he's attempted 10 field goals and made nine of them while going just 12-for-17 on extra points. The veteran was recently cut by the New England Patriots organization during the preseason.

It's currently unknown by the public what the status of Butker's injury is, and head coach Andy Reid said following Sunday afternoon's win that there wasn't any notable news in regards to the club's placekicker. The fact that the team is bringing in another kicker for a workout, though, doesn't necessarily bode well for whether Butker may miss some time with his injury.

Butker rolled his left ankle on a first quarter kickoff attempt and while he did come back before halftime to drill a 54-yard field goal attempt and also made some extra points, safety Justin Reid was the go-to option for a couple of those extra point attempts and also multiple kickoffs. With the development of the Vizcaino workout, there very well could be some news coming from the Chiefs early in the week.