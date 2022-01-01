Chiefs Rule Out Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Add Jerick McKinnon to 53-Man Roster

On Saturday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is being ruled out for the team's Sunday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Edwards-Helaire will not travel with the team, and fellow running back Jerick McKinnon is being added back to the team's 53-man roster after returning from a hamstring injury that saw him land on the injured reserve list.

Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs' 2020 first-round pick, hurt his shoulder during the team's blowout win over the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago. After being examined on the sidelines and then heading into the locker room, his in-game designation for a possible return was downgraded from questionable to out. The injury was originally described as a collarbone issue, but further testing revealed that it was a bruised shoulder.

The Chiefs didn't allow Edwards-Helaire to practice throughout the week and while there was a very remote chance that he could play on Sunday, the team appears to be exercising caution with its starting running back. He's already had a couple of other injuries in his brief career, with one that saw him land on injured reserve earlier this season. Edwards-Helaire has carried the ball 119 times for 517 yards and four touchdowns this season, as well as hauling in 19 passes for 129 yards and another two touchdowns.

McKinnon, set to return from the IR himself, signed with the Chiefs as a free agent this past offseason. In his first campaign with the team, the 29-year-old veteran has yet to make a huge impact overall. He has seven carries for 38 yards on the year, as well as 10 receptions for 81 yards. He will not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game.

Even without Edwards-Helaire in the picture, the Chiefs' running back room contains multiple capable replacements. Darrel Williams is the group's leader in scrimmage yards, and Derrick Gore is responsible for some of the running backs' biggest plays of the season thus far. Losing a playmaker out of the backfield is never a good thing, but having a couple — and now, a trio — of other players ready to step up is a testament to the Chiefs' depth at the position.