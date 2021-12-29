Several Key Chiefs Return to Practice Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    Travis Kelce, Nick Bolton, Lucas Niang Return to Practice Off Reserve/COVID List

    The Chiefs' star tight end and two other starters return after missing one game due to COVID-19.
    Author:

    The Kansas City Chiefs are set to have their superstar tight end and two other frequent starters back for Sunday's high-profile game against the Cincinnati Bengals, as tight end Travis Kelce has returned to Chiefs practice for the first time since being placed on the reserve/COVID list on December 20.

    Kelce's impending return was first reported by Nate Taylor of The Athletic on Tuesday, along with the planned returns of right tackle Lucas Niang and linebacker Nick Bolton.

    On Wednesday, the trio did return to practice, according to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, meaning that all three players should be available against the Bengals on Sunday. Reid said the entire active roster practiced on Wednesday with the exception of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, which would include Travis Kelce, Lucas Niang, Nick Bolton, Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, Rashad Fenton and Armani Watts.

    Returning to practice on Wednesday is also a good sign for the group's potential workload in Cincinnati in light of Tyreek Hill's limited role against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday after being activated on Saturday. A mid-week return should give Kelce, Bolton and Niang more reps to get physically and mentally back into shape throughout the rest of the week.

    Bolton's role has steadily increased throughout his rookie campaign and, assuming health, he will certainly feature prominently in the Chiefs' linebacker group headlined by himself, Willie Gay Jr., Anthony Hitchens and Ben Niemann.

    Niang started the year at right tackle, but Mike Remmers (currently on injured reserve) retook the starting job before suffering the knee injury that sent him to IR. In Niang and Remmers's absences, Andrew Wylie has held down the right tackle position and performed well.

    What will the Chiefs do with their returning players?

    Kelce's return to a starring role in the Chiefs offense is all but guaranteed, barring a delay due to his time away from the team or any potential health or conditioning issues. With the same caveat, Bolton will also likely return to his role as one of Kansas City's top three linebackers as soon as possible.

    Niang's role is slightly less certain, in light of Wylie's solid performance and head coach Andy Reid's general apparent preference to not reshuffle offensive linemen unless necessary. Niang still projects to be the team's long-term answer at right tackle and has largely played well this season. Niang should still regain the right tackle job before long, but the Chiefs could let Wylie start against the Bengals if Niang isn't 100% ready to go.

    Fenton's role has continued to grow in 2021, where he's made his case to be the Chiefs' third cornerback behind Charvarius Ward and L'Jarius Sneed. His return provides top-end depth in time for the Chiefs to line up against a deep and talented group of Bengals pass-catchers.

    Townsend and Butker should return to their usual roles after the team let go of kicker Elliott Fry and punter Johnny Townsend, who filled in for Butker and Tommy Townsend against the Steelers.

    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores the game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
