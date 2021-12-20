Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Travis Kelce, Charvarius Ward, Harrison Butker Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    The Chiefs' superstar tight end will have less than a week to return in time for the Chiefs' matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
    Author:

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, cornerback Charvarius Ward and kicker Harrison Butker have been placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, putting their status for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in question. 

    Adam Schefter of ESPN notes that Kelce, who is vaccinated, could have a chance to return to play in time for the Chiefs' matchup with the Steelers in line with the NFL's recently updated return-to-play protocols. These new protocols could also apply to Ward and Butker if both are vaccinated.

    The NFL's updated protocols follow an explosion of positive COVID cases around the league and provide vaccinated players with a shorter path to return to the field after testing positive.

    Wilton Jackson summarizes the new protocol on SI.com:

    On Thursday, the NFL announced that vaccinated players and staff who are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours can return as soon as the day after their initial positive test from one of the league‘s three options outlined in the memo.

    Players can receive two PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold values of 35 or greater. Secondly, a player or team staff member can receive one PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart.

    Thirdly, a player of staff member can receive two negative Mesa test results that may be taken concurrently but must be two separate swabs.

    Read More

    Kelce, Ward and Butker join Chiefs teammates Chris Jones, Willie Gay Jr. and Josh Gordon on KC's reserve/COVID list.

    Nate Taylor of The Athletic tweeted that the team "is optimistic" that Kelce, Jones, Gay and Gordon could all be available against the Steelers on Sunday. Taylor quotes a source saying, "no major symptoms."

    Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star tweeted that Kelce, Ward and Butker have not "reported more than mild symptoms as of now."

    Last week, the Chiefs added kicker Elliott Fry to their practice squad last week and signed him to the active roster after Butker's placement on the reserve list.

    Kelce is in the midst of yet another record-setting year, and his placement on the reserve/COVID list comes shortly after his best game of the season, a 10-reception, 191-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football, including a walk-off touchdown to seal the game in overtime. Kelce finished Thursday's game with 1,066 yards on the season, recording his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.

    This story is being updated.

    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores the game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Travis Kelce, Charvarius Ward, Harrison Butker Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    just now
    Sep 10, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after a touchdown during the first half against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, the NFL’s Best Duo, Is All the Way Back

    Dec 18, 2021
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates he victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    Ignore This Weekend, the Chiefs Are the Team to Beat in the AFC

    Dec 17, 2021
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores the game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during overtime at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill Have Done It Again

    Dec 17, 2021
    Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid sit on the bench during the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Andy Reid Praises Patrick Mahomes vs. Chargers: ‘He Just Keeps Firing'

    Dec 17, 2021
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 34-28 Win Over the Chargers

    Dec 17, 2021
    Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates with fans in the stands after defeating the New York Giants at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Chargers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    Dec 16, 2021
    Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on the sidelines against the Los Angeles Chargers during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Chargers: Preview and Predictions

    Dec 16, 2021