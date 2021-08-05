Sports Illustrated home
Tyreek Hill, Juan Thornhill Return to Chiefs Practice

Hill and Thornhill have returned to the practice field after missing a short period of padded practices in St. Joe.
After suffering injuries in the early days of training camp, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Juan Thornhill returned to the practice field on Thursday in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Hill did not participate in Tuesday or Wednesday's practice after the Chiefs diagnosed him with knee tendinitis, as head coach Andy Reid detailed on Tuesday.

"So, Tyreek Hill has a little bit of knee tendinitis," Reid said. "We just kind of pumped the brakes on it. It just showed up today, so we backed off of him."

Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star tweeted that Hill "looks fine" on the field Thursday, a positive sign in his return. Adam Teicher of ESPN later tweeted that Hill is "not being limited in any way" following a touchdown reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Hill looked like himself in individual drills against cornerback Mike Hughes as well, as captured by Eddie High on Twitter.

Thornhill left practice early on Monday and was later diagnosed with a groin strain, leading him to miss Tuesday and Wednesday's practices before returning on Thursday.

Earlier in training camp, Thornhill discussed his recovery from an ACL tear suffered in Week 17 of the 2019 season and how it impacted him through the Chiefs' 2020 campaign.

"Honestly, I had to play it off a little bit," Thornhill said of his recovery throughout the 2020 season. "I wasn’t at 100%, but it was just more about the mental. Like, I had to tell myself, 'It’s going to hurt, but you’ve got to play through it.' So, that’s why when the end of the season came, you saw me making more plays, just because it was more mental, and I just pushed myself through that mental block.”

According to Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. did not appear during Thursday's practice after entering the concussion protocol on Wednesday. Defensive end Alex Okafor suffered a hamstring issue on Wednesday, which also sidelined him on Thursday, though he was on the sidelines with right tackle Mike Remmers and cornerback Deandre Baker.

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball after a catch during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 13, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Willie Gay Jr. (50) looks on prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs nose tackle Derrick Nnadi (91) reacts on the field against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 29, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 3, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Noah Gray (87) makes a catch during warm ups before playing against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown pass scored against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Fireworks are set off as players take the field before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) celebrate a play against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
