Injury Update: Willie Gay Jr. Leaves Training Camp Practice Early

In the midst of a headline-making training camp, the Chiefs' second-year linebacker left the field with a trainer during practice according to multiple reports.

Following several days as one of the Kansas City Chiefs' most-praised performers of training camp, second-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. exited practice early on Wednesday, leaving the field with a trainer, according to multiple reports.

No injury designation has been given by the Chiefs as of the publishing of this story.

Gay's camp has been a major storyline for the Chiefs' defense, and during a press conference earlier in camp, Gay explained how much more comfortable he's been on the field in training camp this year as opposed to last year with a truncated offseason.

"Man, I’ll be honest, you have confidence as a player because you’ve been doing it your whole life, but when you can’t prepare like you normally do, you get a new playbook, the confidence level goes down a lot," Gay said. "So having OTAs, having this good training camp that we’re at right now, and learning even more, it boosts it up a lot. Being able to make plays, being able to understand the scheme enough to make plays, it really helps."

On Monday, Gay picked off quarterback Patrick Mahomes, adding another moment to his training camp highlight reel.

On Tuesday, head coach Andy Reid was asked about Gay's recovery from his late-season injuries, as Gay suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers then tore his meniscus in the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills. Reid said Gay was good to go after an offseason of work.

"He stayed up here the whole offseason and worked," Reid said. "He’s doing good. He’s really busted his tail, so it’s refreshing. He’s got such a positive attitude. You guys deal with him, so you know that."

This story is being updated.