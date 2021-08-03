Training Camp Injury Update: Tyreek Hill Not Participating in Tuesday's Practice

Hill worked individually without pads on the Chiefs' first day of padded practice before leaving early, joining a growing list of inactive Chiefs starters on Tuesday.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is not participating in Tuesday's training camp practice, raising questions about the star receiver's health.

Hill entered the practice field in pads for the Chiefs' first padded practice of the 2021 season but then left the field and proceeded to move to weightlifting in a tent to the side of the field, according to Rob Collins of FOX4 Kansas City and others.

Shortly after Hill's departure, he returned to his pads and to the practice field before heading back up the hill, indicating that his day of work finished early, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic and others.

As of the publishing of this story, no injury designation has been given to Hill. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Several starters sidelined

In addition to Hill's exit from practice, three Chiefs starters weren't on the field for the start of the day, according to Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star. Teope noted that safety Juan Thornhill, who suffered a groin injury on Monday, was off to the side and not practicing on Tuesday, while right tackle Mike Remmers (back) and starting cornerback Charvarius Ward was not seen at practice. Ward has not been given an injury status as of the publishing of this story.

Steven St. John of Sports Radio 810 WHB tweeted a video of Hill and Thornhill walking up the hill in their early exits alongside wide receiver Chad Williams.

This story is being updated.