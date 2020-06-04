NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams Thursday announcing that coaches can return to their facilities on Friday.

The memo states that employees can return to team facilities if the clubs have received permission from state and local governments to reopen. Goodell added that clubs can increase the number of employees in the facility up to 100 in accordance with safety protocols.

"Coaches and other football staff, particularly those who may be in a higher risk category or who have concerns about their own health conditions," Goodell said in the memo, "are expected to speak with the club medical staff or personal physician about any special precautions or other accommodations."

Only players receiving treatment are permitted to be at the facility. The memo does not mention when the rest of the players will be allowed to enter team facilities, but the NFL plans to implement a coronavirus testing program for coaches and other personnel before players return.

According to Rapoport, the league anticipates the 49ers being the only team not able to access their facility Friday. San Francisco is "aware and supportive of the plan" and working with local authorities to obtain permission when available.

On Tuesday, the NFL informed teams that they must hold their training camps this summer at their usual practice facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic. The league reportedly plans to announce a tentative start to training camps in late July.

In order to "mitigate exposure risks," the NFL also announced that no joint practices will be permitted this preseason.

The league moved to its next phase of re-opening on Monday, allowing clubs to re-open ticket offices and retail shops, among other components, as long as the offices comply with state and local health regulations.