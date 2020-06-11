Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

'I Really Felt That I Needed To Be In This Video' — Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Discusses #StrongerTogether Video

Tucker D. Franklin

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with media on Wednesday for the first time since the killing of George Floyd on May 25, it wasn’t the first time people heard from him.

Following Floyd’s death and public protests, a coalition of players — including Mahomes and Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu — put together a video challenging the NFL to take action against racial injustices and atone for their past mistakes.

“I can’t watch the entire George Floyd video through and through,” Mahomes said. “I’ve watched it in parts but it hurts me too much to my soul to see him and feel like I can’t help, I can’t do anything to help the horrible situation that happened.”

That’s when Mahomes decided enough was enough and that he needed to take action. He said he confided in his father (11-year MLB pro Pat Mahomes), godfather (21-year MLB pitcher LaTroy Hawkins), and Head Coach Andy Reid on his course of action.

“I’ve been given this platform and I want to make sure I can do whatever I can to make the world a better place in whichever way that is,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs’ signal-caller recognized the influence that he has in and around the league and acknowledged the fact him being the reigning Super Bowl champion and MVP would carry some weight. So when Mahomes was pitched the idea of the video from New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, he knew what the next step would be.

“I really felt that I needed to be in this video and I needed to show my support to unite with the players and show that we care,” Mahomes said. “That’s kind of how we came to make that video. Obviously, the NFL has come back and made a video supporting what we said and we think that’s the first step, but we want to make sure it leads to action.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Andy Reid Expresses Support for Mahomes, Mathieu and Black Lives Matter Movement

While speaking to reporters for the first time since the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests, Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid expressed his support for his players and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Joshua Brisco

Why 2020 Will Be Frank Clark's Most Important Season Yet

After an injury-plagued regular season in 2019, Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Frank Clark proved his worth in the Chiefs' Super Bowl run. But can he keep it up in 2020?

Sam Hays

Kansas City Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu Helps New Orleans Families in New Mini-Series

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is taking his nickname to a new level with his new series with Bleacher Report.

Tucker D. Franklin

How Patrick Mahomes Got Involved with NFL Players' 'Black Lives Matter' Video

When a coalition of black NFL stars released a video directed to the NFL with a list of statements they wanted to hear from the league, Patrick Mahomes' voice — literally and figuratively — stood out.

Joshua Brisco

Where Would Current Kansas City Chiefs Players Go If The NFL Was To Re-Draft?

The analysts at ESPN’s NFL Nation asked the question, “What if every NFL team had a complete do-over in building its roster?”So with nothing better to do in the offseason with still more than a month before training camps startup, they did just that.

Tucker D. Franklin

How Many Current Kansas City Chiefs Are Future Hall of Famers?

Now that members of the Kansas City Chiefs have a Super Bowl ring on their finger, their Hall of Fame cases get stronger. But which Chiefs will likely end up in Canton?

Austin J

by

Hinser

National Attention on Patrick Mahomes After 'Black Lives Matter' Video

In a new article on The Undefeated, Jason Reid has taken a closer look at Patrick Mahomes' place in the recent video released by a coalition of black NFL stars urging the NFL to acknowledge a variety of positions held by the players, including their support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Joshua Brisco

Mitchell Schwartz on the Challenges of Virtual OTAs

Kansas City Chiefs RT Mitchell Schwartz is heading into his ninth season as a pro, but this offseason is bringing a completely unique set of new challenges as meetings and workouts have gone virtual.

Joshua Brisco

What NFL Rule Changes Would Benefit the Kansas City Chiefs Best?

As the league’s proposed fourth-and-15 onside kick alternate fell to the wayside, Sports Illustrated’s Connor Orr looked at five rule changes that could help the league.

Tucker D. Franklin

Dear NFL: Give Colin Kaepernick His Job Back, Then We'll Talk

It’s been three years and nine months since former-San Fransisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick opted to kneel during the United States' national anthem to protest against police brutality and racism in the country. Don’t you wish we would’ve listened to Colin Kaepernick?

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Fantasticguy