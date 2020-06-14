Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Aware Of Impact In #StrongerTogether Video

Tucker D. Franklin

There are many words and superlatives used to describe Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. "Unaware" shouldn’t be one of those.

As Mahomes appeared in the #StrongerTogether video from a coalition of black NFL stars on June 4, he created a sense of urgency for the league to respond.

In a video conference with reporters Wednesday, Mahomes said he knew the importance that his presence could lend to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Yeah, I’m definitely aware,” Mahomes said. “I’m aware of everything, aware of my surroundings, aware that coming off of a Super Bowl championship and being the quarterback of a Super Bowl-winning team, but I’ve always believed in people. And I’ve always believed that when people do things together and do things for the right reasons and have a good heart when they do it, that things get done and change happens.”

One thing Mahomes is trying to do together with the Chiefs and teammate Tyrann Mathieu is a voter registration drive.

As the movement begins to grow and shift from words of support to actions, Mahomes said if people can unite, change is imminent.

“That’s how I’ve grown up – like I said in my statement – I’ve grown up in a locker room, so I’ve seen how people have come together and strive for a certain goal and to go do things,” Mahomes said. “I believe that if people have the right intentions and the right heart and can come together, they can really affect the world and make it a better place.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What is the Kansas City Chiefs' Biggest Weakness?

The Kansas City Chiefs are reigning Super Bowl Champions, but nobody's perfect. Even as they return 20 of their 22 Super Bowl starters, there's room for improvement.

Joshua Brisco

Second-Year Jump: How Does Darwin Thompson's Role Change With Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

What does Arrowhead Report's Mark Van Sickle anticipate from Darwin Thompson in his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Mark Van Sickle

by

Chiefly Bacon

Tyrann Mathieu Thinks Colin Kaepernick Should Be In The NFL

Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu thinks former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick should have another shot in the NFL.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs Who Could Be Future Hall of Famers (Part 2)

How many members of the Kansas City Chiefs could end up being future Hall of Famers? We take a look at the Even Money and Outside Chance candidates in Part 2.

Austin J

by

Redeyedrat

Patrick Mahomes Is Turning His Words Into Actions

After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes premiered in the #StrongerTogether players video, he knew he had to turn his words into actions.

Tucker D. Franklin

The Art of NFL Contracts Part 5: How It All Fits Together

How do all the concepts about NFL contracts fit together in a real-world example? Time to find out with the Kansas City Chiefs.

ConnerChristopherson

Patrick Mahomes Will Not "Stick To Sports"

As racial injustices have once again risen to the forefront of the nation, athletes have used their platforms to voice their opinion.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

No12345

Andy Reid's Story About Blow Pops and a $100 Bill

What do Blow Pops and a $100 bill have to do with racism? Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid has the answer.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu Wants To Make Voting Cool

Tyrann Mathieu discussed the Black Lives Matter movement and social injustice with Kansas City Chiefs Owner and CEO Clark Hunt. The two initiated a plan for action: making voting cool again.

Joe Andrews

'I Really Felt That I Needed To Be In This Video' — Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Discusses #StrongerTogether Video

While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke with media on Wednesday for the first time since the killing of George Floyd on May 25, it wasn’t the first time people heard from him.

Tucker D. Franklin