Patrick Mahomes to Return to Chiefs Practice in a "Very Light" Capacity

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to return to practice on Wednesday in a "very light" capacity, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is set to return to practice on Wednesday in a "very light" capacity, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

"Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will have a very light practice today as part of his plan while in the NFL concussion protocol, source said," Rapoport tweeted. "Could be listed as limited or DNP, but his work will ramp up during the week. Mahomes, who has no symptoms, will do some tolerance tests, too."

Rapoport later tweeted again, noting that Mahomes' planned slow, ramping-up return to the field shouldn't change much for the Chiefs' practices this week.

"Practices this time of year are basically for mental reps, anyway," Rapoport tweeted. "More like glorified walkthroughs. So Mahomes won’t miss much, either way."

This bodes well for Mahomes' chances to return in time for the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but Mahomes still has hurdles to clear.

On Monday morning, Sam Mellinger of The Kansas City Star tweeted two bits of news on the Chiefs' optimism for Mahomes' potential return against the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

"Six days out and protocols to clear so nobody knows anything for sure but I’d describe the Chiefs’ general mood as cautiously optimistic that Patrick Mahomes will play against the Bills," Mellinger tweeted.

Roughly 45 minutes later, Mellinger added an update.

"Update: let's just say the mood around Mahomes ranges from cautiously optimistic to 100 percent sure he will play. He still needs to #ClearTheDeals, but for now I'm operating on the assumption that he's playing on Sunday."

On Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted that Mahomes "cleared certain steps Monday, 'some big steps,'" but that Mahomes is still in the concussion protocol and that his status for Sunday's game is still uncertain.

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts against the Cleveland Browns during the first half in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
