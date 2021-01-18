Andy Reid's Update on Patrick Mahomes: 'He's in the Protocol'

GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed quarterback Patrick Mahomes' head/neck injury during his Monday media availability.
In his Monday press conference, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid delivered a brief update on the head/neck injury of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"He's in the protocol there, so we'll just follow that and see how he does here the next couple days."

Later, Reid was asked about his optimism level regarding Mahomes' availability to practice this week and potentially play on Sunday.

"I just leave that with Rick [Burkholder] and the docs." Reid said. "And, because of the protocol, it's a no-brainer from the coach's standpoint, you don't have to think about it, you just have to go forward and make sure you have an answer if he's there and an answer if he's not there. I can't tell you from a medical standpoint where he's at. I mean, I don't know that. That's their decision and we'll just follow it."

Reid was asked if Mahomes was diagnosed with a concussion during or after the game on Sunday, and Reid neither confirmed nor denied that Mahomes had ever been labeled with a concussion, noting that he had to enter the protocols due to his staggering as he stood up after being tackled.

Monday morning, Sam Mellinger of The Kansas City Star tweeted two bits of news on the Chiefs' optimism for Mahomes' potential return against the Buffalo Bills next Sunday.

"Six days out and protocols to clear so nobody knows anything for sure but I’d describe the Chiefs’ general mood as cautiously optimistic that Patrick Mahomes will play against the Bills," Mellinger tweeted.

Roughly 45 minutes later, Mellinger added an update.

"Update: let's just say the mood around Mahomes ranges from cautiously optimistic to 100 percent sure he will play. He still needs to #ClearTheDeals, but for now I'm operating on the assumption that he's playing on Sunday."

On Sunday night, Jay Glazer of FOX reported that Mahomes' injury was more consistent with injuries sustained in a chokehold and that there is considerable confidence that Mahomes will be ready for the Bills.

"Right now, he's in the concussion protocol," Glazer said on FOX on Sunday night. "You see him having a hard time getting up [and] walking there, that's more so because they're saying it was almost like he got choked out, which I know a thing or two about. Not so much a concussion, but he still has to go through the concussion protocol. He was trying to get himself back in this game though, so there's a lot of confidence that he'll be able to go next week."

Jan 17, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws as head coach Andy Reid watches warmups before playing against the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
