Report: Chiefs to Host USFL Defensive Player of the Year for Workout

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 training camp is cleared for takeoff this week, and the team is preparing in St. Joseph, MO for another season of possible playoff contention.

Despite boasting some serious talent on this year's squad, though, there's a massive question that remains on the roster: Has Kansas City done enough to add quality depth at defensive end? General manager Brett Veach is exhausting all options to find an answer, and that includes possibly bringing in some reinforcements from another league.

Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Chiefs will host pass-rusher Chris Odom for a workout on Wednesday. Odom, who most recently played for the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League (USFL) this year, was named the Defensive Player of the Year following a campaign that saw him record 41 tackles and 121/2 sacks over the course of 10 games. The 2017 undrafted defensive end is 27 years old and will turn 28 by the beginning of the 2022 NFL regular season.

Kleiman adds that Odom, an Arkansas State alum, has recently worked out for the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints as well. This isn't his first time dipping his toe in the NFL waters, as he's been a member of the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders in the past. In 11 career games in the league, he's logged 16 combined tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Odom has played 106 regular-season snaps at the NFL level.

In addition to hosting Odom for a workout, the Chiefs signed former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Azur Kamara on Tuesday afternoon. Kamara, who has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, is a University of Kansas product who went undrafted back in 2020 and spent the entirety of his rookie campaign on the injured reserve list before appearing in nine games with the Cowboys last year.

What does this mean for the Chiefs' defensive end rotation?

Atop the Chiefs' pass-rush unit on the outside, the trio of Frank Clark, George Karlaftis and Mike Danna projects to take priority. Behind them, Joshua Kaindoh and Malik Herring should compete for snaps barring another move along the depth chart. Kaindoh, a fourth-round pick last year, has a terrific athletic profile but didn't translate it to on-field success in very limited snaps last year. Herring suffered a knee injury during the predraft process that caused him to miss out on a traditional rookie campaign.

Those with their work cut out for them in training camp are 24-year-old Austin Edwards and the aforementioned Kamara. Edwards is a prototypical Steve Spagnuolo defensive end in terms of size and has been a practice squad piece during his time in Atlanta and, later, Kansas City. Kamara is smaller than the traditional Spagnuolo defensive end, which raises questions about his fit. Odom borders on the lower end of that size spectrum and if he joins the Chiefs after his workout, he'll face an uphill battle to break camp with the team despite the group ahead of him not boasting much — if any — top-shelf talent.