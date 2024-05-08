Travis Kelce Lands 'Major Acting Job' in High-Profile Horror Series
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may be scaring more than just opposing defenses this fall.
First reported by Deadline, Kelce has been cast for a role in Grotesquerie, an upcoming FX horror drama series from American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy. Deadline reports that the only other confirmed cast members are Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville.
Nash-Betts posted a video to Instagram shortly following the news. "Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie," she said before panning to Kelce.
"I'm in new territory," Kelce exclaimed in the video. Kelce also shared Nash-Betts's video, adding his own caption: "Steppin into a new world with one of the legends!"
The Deadline report notes that Murphy has experience helping stars from other branches of entertainment step into the acting world.
"Murphy is known for helping talent cross over to acting," the story reads. "Several years ago, he gave Lady Gaga her first major role on American Horror Story: Hotel. She went on to star in A Star Is Born, earning an Oscar acting nomination for her performance. Like Kelce, Gaga also had hosted SNL before getting a shot by Murphy."
Kelce had already landed one small-screen role this offseason, as he is also set to host Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? on Prime Video, a celebrity-based reboot of Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?
Kelce signed a new two-year contract with the Chiefs this offseason, replacing the last two years of his previous contract and making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL, tying him to the team through the 2025 NFL season.