Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Season Schedule: Tracker, Leaks, Opponents, News
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 schedule is coming together, and the NFL will officially announce their full 2024 slate on Wednesday night. Until then, here's what we know about KC's upcoming schedule and opponents.
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Schedule: Officially announced
Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, September 5, 7:20 p.m. CT, Thursday Night Football on NBC
In a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs will kick off the 2024 NFL season by unveiling their second-consecutive Super Bowl championship banner before taking on Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh and the Ravens. This is a worthy way to ring in a new football season, giving Andy Reid and the coaching staff extra time to prepare for a game with long-term playoff implications in the AFC.
Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, September 15, 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS
In addition to the Ravens game, this is a contest many were looking forward to as one with potential 2024 playoff implications. All of that still rings true, although opening up with consecutive home games against top-tier AFC North opponents is a serious challenge for the Chiefs. It doesn't get much better than Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow duking it out, though, and Kansas City not having to leave home for at least the first two weeks of the season is nice.
Week 3 (Report): Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
The Chiefs will reportedly hit the road in Week 3 to take on the Atlanta Falcons, according to Zach Klein of WSB (ABC-TV) in Atlanta. This game has not been officially announced.
Week 5 (Report): New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs, October 7, Monday Night Football on ESPN
The Chiefs will reportedly host the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Week 5, according to John Hendrix of Saints News Network.
Week 7 (Report): Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, October 20, 3:25 p.m. CT on FOX
According to Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the Super Bowl LVIII rematch between Kansas City and San Francisco will be a Week 7 Sunday outing. With the 49ers looking to get back to the big game with Brock Purdy leading the helm and the Chiefs aiming to claim another win against him, this is as close to an interconference rivalry as there is for Reid's team. It's slated to be a Chiefs road game.
Week 11 (Report): Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills, November 17, 3:25 CT on CBS
As the Chiefs' AFC rivalry schedule rounds out, Kansas City will visit the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, according to Schultz.
Week 13 (Report): Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, November 29 (Friday) on Amazon Prime Video
The Chiefs are slated to play a game every day of the week except for Tuesday in the 2024 season, with Ari Meirov reporting that the Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday on Amazon Prime Video.
Week 16 (Rumor): Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, December 21 (Saturday)
With previous reporting indicating that the NFL's Christmas Day teams would play on Saturday, December 21 the week prior, we knew the Chiefs were set to play on Saturday. Now, with reports that the Houston Texans will host the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas alongside Chiefs vs. Steelers, we can assume that Texans at Chiefs will be KC's Dec. 21 matchup, with the Ravens participating in the other Saturday showdown, presumably against the Steelers. This has not yet been officially announced or reported, but with the previously explained logic, it should be Chiefs vs. Texans in Week 16. This story will be updated when the game is reported officially or if the NFL's plans change.
Week 17 (Report): Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, December 25 (Wednesday) on Netflix
The Chiefs are scheduled to play on Christmas for the second consecutive year, according to Schultz. The game will be streamed on Netflix, but the Netflix press release confirmed that the Christmas games will also be carried on broadcast television in the markets of the teams playing in the games.
"In keeping with the NFL’s long-standing holiday tradition, the Netflix Christmas Day games will air on broadcast TV in the competing team cities, and be available on US mobile devices with NFL+," the press release says.
Kansas City Chiefs 2024 opponents
Long before the schedules began to be announced, teams knew who they'd play in 2024, just not when. The Chiefs will play the following teams at home this upcoming season: Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In the 17-game season, the Chiefs have eight home games and nine road opponents in 2024. Here's who KC will face on the road: Denver Broncos, Los Angles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers.
This story will be updated as news breaks.