Kansas City Chiefs 2024 NFL Season Schedule: Any Given Sunday (or Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)
The Kansas City Chiefs have their official schedule for the 2024 NFL season, and it's full of unusual quirks for the defending back-to-back champions. If the Chiefs want to three-peat, they'll have to be able to win on any given Sunday (and Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday).
Kansas City Chiefs official 2024 NFL season schedule
Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (Sept. 5, Thursday Night Football, 7:20 p.m. CT)
Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (Sept. 15, Sunday, 3:25 p.m.)
Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons (Sept. 22, Sunday Night Football, 7:20 p.m.)
Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (Sept. 29, Sunday, 3:25 p.m.)
Week 5: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs (Oct. 7, Monday Night Football, 7:15 p.m.)
Week 6: Bye week
Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers (Oct. 20, Sunday, 3:25 p.m.)
Week 8: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders (Oct. 27, Sunday, 3:25 p.m.)
Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 4, Monday Night Football, 7:15 p.m.)
Week 10: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 10, Sunday, noon)
Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills (Nov. 17, Sunday, 3:25 p.m.)
Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs at Carolina Panthers (Nov. 24, Sunday, noon)
Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (Nov. 29, Friday, 2 p.m.)
Week 14: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs (Dec. 8, Sunday Night Football, 7:20 p.m.)
Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs at Cleveland Browns (Dec. 15, Sunday, noon)
Week 16: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs (Dec. 21, Saturday, noon)
Week 17: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 25, Wednesday, noon)
Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (Jan. 4/5, TBD)
This schedule is packed with unique details for the Chiefs. With their full slate of primetime games and the NFL's special broadcasts of Black Friday football, a Wednesday game on Christmas Day and a Saturday game the week before, the Chiefs will play games every day of the week except Tuesday in 2024.
The Chiefs will appear on Monday Night Football twice, both against NFC South teams (the Saints and Buccaneers) within the first half of their season.
In December, the Chiefs will play four games from Dec. 8 through 25, playing three games in 11 days and four in 18.
With an early bye coming in Week 6, KC's game against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 will be the Chiefs' sixth game of the year, which is worth noting if wide receiver Rashee Rice receives a six-game suspension for his offseason issues. A four-game suspension would bring Rice back in time for KC's Monday night matchup against the Saints, and an eight-game suspension would see Rice return for KC's Week 10 matchup with the Broncos on Nov. 10.