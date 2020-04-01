Hello and welcome to Arrowhead Report, your new home for all things Kansas City Chiefs here on SI.com.

As we’ve passed the most hectic parts of NFL free agency and sit less than a month away from the NFL Draft, the sports world — and the world as a whole — has largely been put on hold. Regardless of what the next weeks and months look like, when there’s news, we’ll have it here. Even when there isn’t, we’ll be here to chat with you in our community space, bring you the latest looks ahead to the future and look back to the past — both recent and distant — as we cover the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

I’m Joshua Brisco, the editor-in-chief and lead beat reporter here at Arrowhead Report. You may know me from (Almost) Entirely Sports or the Chiefs Postgame Show on Sports Radio 810 WHB here in Kansas City. Thankfully, for all of us, I won’t be doing this alone. We’re launching with contributions from Tucker Franklin, Jordan Foote, Sam Hays and Jacob Harris, with great things soon to come from Ryan Tracy, Austin Johnston and Taylor Witt. I can’t wait for you to see what they’re going to bring to the table.

If you’re interested in joining the team, send me a direct message on Twitter with a writing and/or video sample and your vision for what you think you could bring to Arrowhead Report.

Today, the site launches with several new articles for you to check out as the NFL world sits in the middle of a bizarre offseason.

Jordan has reviewed two cornerbacks who the Chiefs could be eyeing in the first round of the NFL Draft: LSU's Kristian Fulton and Alabama's Trevon Diggs, Sam has quantified the continued dominance of Chris Jones, Jacob has presented his perspective of a quarantined world alongside a quiet offseason, and Tucker has written about the next steps for the Chiefs’ offensive line and how the Chiefs have looked to help the community in a crisis.

We have a lot happening now and a lot more coming. Thanks for getting on board at the beginning of Arrowhead Report. We can’t wait to bring you closer to your Super Bowl Champions.