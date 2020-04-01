Arrowhead Report
Welcome to Arrowhead Report: Kansas City Chiefs news, analysis and conversations

Joshua Brisco

Hello and welcome to Arrowhead Report, your new home for all things Kansas City Chiefs here on SI.com.

As we’ve passed the most hectic parts of NFL free agency and sit less than a month away from the NFL Draft, the sports world — and the world as a whole — has largely been put on hold. Regardless of what the next weeks and months look like, when there’s news, we’ll have it here. Even when there isn’t, we’ll be here to chat with you in our community space, bring you the latest looks ahead to the future and look back to the past — both recent and distant — as we cover the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

I’m Joshua Brisco, the editor-in-chief and lead beat reporter here at Arrowhead Report. You may know me from (Almost) Entirely Sports or the Chiefs Postgame Show on Sports Radio 810 WHB here in Kansas City. Thankfully, for all of us, I won’t be doing this alone. We’re launching with contributions from Tucker Franklin, Jordan Foote, Sam Hays and Jacob Harris, with great things soon to come from Ryan Tracy, Austin Johnston and Taylor Witt. I can’t wait for you to see what they’re going to bring to the table.

If you’re interested in joining the team, send me a direct message on Twitter with a writing and/or video sample and your vision for what you think you could bring to Arrowhead Report.

Today, the site launches with several new articles for you to check out as the NFL world sits in the middle of a bizarre offseason.

Jordan has reviewed two cornerbacks who the Chiefs could be eyeing in the first round of the NFL Draft: LSU's Kristian Fulton and Alabama's Trevon Diggs, Sam has quantified the continued dominance of Chris Jones, Jacob has presented his perspective of a quarantined world alongside a quiet offseason, and Tucker has written about the next steps for the Chiefs’ offensive line and how the Chiefs have looked to help the community in a crisis.

We have a lot happening now and a lot more coming. Thanks for getting on board at the beginning of Arrowhead Report. We can’t wait to bring you closer to your Super Bowl Champions.

The Chiefs' top draft needs from The MMQB

The MMQB has broken down a variety of needs that the Kansas City Chiefs should address in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

Hey everyone - welcome to Arrowhead Report! You're always free to type…

Joshua Brisco

The Chiefs give back during Coronavirus crisis

As Coronavirus has brought much of the world to a screeching halt, members of the Kansas City Chiefs have supported the Kansas City community in the COVID-19 crisis.

Tucker Franklin

Could Alabama CB Trevon Diggs be the Chiefs' solution at corner?

Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs is new to the position, but Kansas City could choose to draft the project at 32 and develop his unique size in the Chiefs' defensive backfield.

Jordan Foote

How will the Chiefs' offensive line change for 2020?

As the Kansas City Chiefs sit in the middle of the 2020 offseason, there are still plenty of questions to answer on the offensive line.

Tucker Franklin

In the spring of Coronavirus, the Chiefs and the streets have been quiet

While the world has come to a quiet halt, the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has been muted as well. But that's okay.

jacobharris

Chris Jones is even more dominant than you think

It may seem impossible, but Chiefs DT Chris Jones has been even more dominant than his stats would lead you to believe.

Sam Hays

How LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton fills a need for the Kansas City Chiefs

Senior cornerback Kristian Fulton excelled in his final season with the Tigers. Could he be the Kansas City Chiefs' target with the 32nd overall pick?

Jordan Foote

