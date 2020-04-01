Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Draft

Why LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton is the right fit for the Kansas City Chiefs

Jordan Foote

By the numbers: 

6’0”, 197 pounds. 4.46 40-yard dash. 30-⅝” arms. 6.94-second 3-cone drill. 35.5-inch vertical jump.

38 tackles, 14 passes broken up in 2019.

Positives:

Kristian Fulton’s senior season was easily his best yet. Recording career-highs in games played (15), tackles (38) and passes broken up (14), he cemented his status as one of the top corners in the 2020 NFL Draft. He possesses good length for a boundary corner and could even be moved into the slot and thrive in press or off-man coverage in year one.

Fulton is a prototypical “sticky” corner that isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. He’s got the length and athleticism to keep up with most receivers down the field — and he knows it. This also makes him an intriguing option in zone coverage. Good hands at the line of scrimmage and hip fluidity are both pluses.

When Fulton is at his best, quarterbacks try to avoid throwing in his direction. In last season’s SEC Championship Game, Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm didn’t target Fulton at all in the first half of the contest. He knew better than to challenge him, and that level of respect is hard to earn as a collegiate corner.

Negatives:

Fulton may need to improve his lower-body foundation in the event he’s asked to be more aggressive at the next level. Solid athleticism and good upper-body strength were enough to get him by at LSU but that won’t always be the case as his professional career unfolds. He’s occasionally just a hair late on reacting to underneath routes, but with adequate closing speed, he makes up for it more often than not. When he doesn’t, he can get a bit grabby. That may lead to some pass interference calls in the NFL.

Tackling is Fulton’s biggest flaw. He’s a willing tackler, although he needs to significantly improve his tackling fundamentals. Ball-hawking also isn’t his specialty, which may be a turn-off to some teams.

Fulton missed the entire 2017 season after being suspended for using a false urine sample during a drug test. The suspension was originally slated to last two seasons before the case was reopened. This may be a red flag for some teams.

How Fulton fits with KC:

With Kendall Fuller departing and the status of Bashaud Breeland still up in the air, cornerback is a need for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Charvarius Ward and Rashad Fenton are currently slated to be the team’s top two corners, but beyond that, uncertainty sets in.

Spagnuolo is big on versatility. Fulton’s got it. He can play on the outside or move into the slot, allowing Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill to play over the top. He’d be a hand-in-glove fit in the Chiefs’ current system with room to improve and not a ton of pressure on him to stand out from day one.

Final thoughts:

Kristian Fulton makes a lot of sense for the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the first round. He has a high floor due to his traits that project well as a lockdown corner and at his peak, and there’s hope he could become an AJ Bouye/Byron Jones-type cornerback.

Comments

Draft

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Welcome to Arrowhead Report

Arrowhead Report makes its debut on SI.com.

Joshua Brisco

The Chiefs' top draft needs from The MMQB

The MMQB has broken down a variety of needs that the Kansas City Chiefs should address in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Joshua Brisco

Hey everyone - welcome to Arrowhead Report! You're always free to type…

Joshua Brisco

The Chiefs give back during Coronavirus crisis

As Coronavirus has brought much of the world to a screeching halt, members of the Kansas City Chiefs have supported the Kansas City community in the COVID-19 crisis.

Tucker Franklin

Could Alabama CB Trevon Diggs be the Chiefs' solution at corner?

Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs is new to the position, but Kansas City could choose to draft the project at 32 and develop his unique size in the Chiefs' defensive backfield.

Jordan Foote

How will the Chiefs' offensive line change for 2020?

As the Kansas City Chiefs sit in the middle of the 2020 offseason, there are still plenty of questions to answer on the offensive line.

Tucker Franklin

In the spring of Coronavirus, the Chiefs and the streets have been quiet

While the world has come to a quiet halt, the Kansas City Chiefs' offseason has been muted as well. But that's okay.

jacobharris

Chris Jones is even more dominant than you think

It may seem impossible, but Chiefs DT Chris Jones has been even more dominant than his stats would lead you to believe.

Sam Hays

The Chiefs have moved to the No. 1 spot in SI's MMQB NFL Power Rankings thanks to a gutsy win on the…

Matt Derrick

Patrick Mahomes isn't going anywhere. The NFL is going to be just fine after the Brady/Manning era. https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/02/03/chiefs-49ers-patrick-mahomes-super-bowl-liv

Scott Kennedy

by

TheRedSea