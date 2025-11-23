One Player the Chiefs Need to Contain on Sunday
The Kansas City Chiefs will be battle-tested today in an AFC showdown against the Indianapolis Colts. From this game on, it will be a playoff game for the Chiefs. The Chiefs enter today's game with a 5-5 record, and they have little to no room for error from here on out.
The Colts are a top team in the AFC, and they would like to prove that they are a top team in the NFL with a massive win over the Chiefs. The Chiefs are looking to avoid that and keep themselves in the AFC playoff hunt.
The Chiefs are coming off a game where they struggled on the offensive side of the ball. That is not a good sign when you have a quarterback like Patrick Mahomes on your side. The Chiefs could not protect him much last week, and if they want to make sure they give themselves a good chance to win this game, they will need to keep Mahomes clean. The Colts have a good defense, but one that you could pass on. It is all about giving Mahomes time to find his playmakers.
Key to Victory For Chiefs
The biggest key for the Chiefs will come on the defensive side of the ball. The Chiefs defense has been good for most of the season. In this game, they will have a chance to create turnovers and put the offense in a good position to score points. The Colts have been giving up the ball to opposing teams recently, and the Chiefs must take advantage of that this week.
"Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones has finally looked human in his last two games after a blazing hot start," said James Boyd of The Athletic. "Jones is still leading one of the most efficient offenses this century, evidenced by the Colts averaging a league-high 3.17 points per drive, which is the fourth-highest mark through a team’s first 10 games in the last 25 years."
"However, one fatal flaw Jones has worked so hard to correct has returned: turnovers. Jones was one of the most turnover-prone quarterbacks in the league in his six seasons with the New York Giants, throwing 47 interceptions and losing 26 fumbles in 70 games."
"In his first eight games as a Colt, however, Jones threw only three interceptions and fumbled twice (running back Jonathan Taylor dropped a toss, which was credited as Jones’ fumble, though it wasn’t his fault). But in his last two starts, Jones has been intercepted four times and fumbled six times, losing three."
