2025 Final Grades for AFC Teams: Ravens and Chiefs Fall From Grace
For 18 teams, the NFL season is over. In the AFC, a few of the nine nonplayoff teams are stunners.
After making it to the postseason for a decade straight, including five Super Bowl appearances and three titles, the dynastic Chiefs are home with the rest of us. In Baltimore, the Ravens are also wondering where it all went wrong, although one could start with Lamar Jackson being out for five games for the third time in his career.
Then there are the Bengals, who many thought might bounce back after retaining edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and drafting fellow defensive lineman Shemar Stewart in the first round. Instead, Cincinnati never threatened with Joe Burrow missing nine weeks in the middle of the season.
Below, we survey what happened and what’s next for each eliminated AFC team, beginning in Baltimore.
Baltimore Ravens: F
Record: 8–9, missed playoffs
Team MVP: Derrick Henry, RB
Henry is the obvious choice. Yes, Kyle Hamilton and Roquan Smith are Hall of Fame–caliber defenders, but Henry was far more productive. While Hamilton and Smith combined for one takeaway and one sack, Henry was a top-five back once more, rushing for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns in a lost season.
Despite turning 32 years old this month, Henry’s contract looks like a bargain for Baltimore. He’s signed through 2027 for cap hits of $5.5 million and $16.2 million, keeping him with the Ravens for a few more bites at the championship apple.
Best moment: Five-game midseason winning streak
At 1–5, the Ravens looked dead and buried. The defense ranked near the bottom in many categories while Jackson was missing for a month due to a hamstring pull sustained in Week 4 during a loss at Kansas City.
But then the Ravens caught fire. Baltimore beat the Bears at home with Tyler Huntley at the helm before ripping off four consecutive wins with Jackson under center, including a prime-time return against the Dolphins in which he threw four touchdowns. Eventually, the Ravens found themselves at 6–5 and in the AFC North catbird seat, only to lose critical games against the Bengals and Steelers to blunt their momentum.
Worst moment: Losing twice to the hated Steelers
We could talk about their Week 1 meltdown against the Bills in which the Ravens blew a three-score, fourth-quarter lead to set the stage for this season. We could talk about the multiple injuries for Jackson and how they essentially scuttled any real hope.
But losing to the Steelers on a missed 44-yard field goal as time expired with the division on the line are easily the toughest seconds of the year. Baltimore also had a chance to separate from a very beatable Pittsburgh team a month prior with the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Had they won, the Ravens would have improved to 7–6 and had a real shot of hosting a playoff game in the weak AFC.
Instead, Baltimore lost 27–22 due to poor play (one turnover and 7-of-18 on third down) while having one of the most controversial calls of the year going against it when Isaiah Likely’s apparent go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter was ruled incomplete.
Offseason outlook: Change might be coming in a big way
If the Ravens want to make a bold move, it’s likely going to be with moving on from coach John Harbaugh.
Harbaugh has been in Baltimore since 2008 and overseen a Super Bowl victory, along with six division titles and 12 playoff appearances. However, the Ravens have been underachievers in the Jackson era. Since Jackson took over in the middle of his 2018 rookie season, Baltimore has been the No. 1 seed twice and has had just three total postseason wins.
Looking at the roster, there are paths to upgrade, but the first step is addressing their own key free agents, including center Tyler Linderbaum and tight end Likely, while also projecting to have $34.6 million in cap space. General manager Eric DeCosta should consider adding a receiver to pair with Zay Flowers after watching Rashod Bateman catch only 19 passes for 224 yards, and perhaps an edge rusher to replace the aging Kyle Van Noy and departed Odafe Oweh.
Cincinnati Bengals: D+
Record: 6–11, missed playoffs
Team MVP: Ja’Marr Chase, WR
Chase is a top-five receiver in the league. Although he obviously didn’t replicate his triple crown season of 2024, Chase still posted elite numbers with 125 receptions, 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns despite Burrow playing less than half of the season due to a toe injury.
Unfortunately for Chase and the Bengals, that wasn’t nearly enough to get Cincinnati into the playoffs. Finishing third in the AFC North once again, the Bengals were undone by one of the worst defenses we’ve seen in years, ranking 31st in yards (380.9) and 30th in points (28.9) per game against.
Still, Chase provided some highlights for fans in the Queen City and should for some time, as he’s signed through the 2029 season.
Best moment: Smoking the Ravens on Thanksgiving night
One could argue the best moment for the 2025 Bengals was starting 2–0, but that’s hard to be excited about when Burrow is already injured. Instead, we look at Cincinnati’s prime time demolition of Baltimore, feasting off five turnovers.
Despite the 32–14 win only giving Cincinnati its fourth victory of the year, it was a signature moment, halting Baltimore’s five-game winning streak. Burrow threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns while Chase posted 110 receiving yards. The beleaguered defense picked off Jackson while limiting him to 17-of-32 for 246 yards in a blowout.
In a year where not much went right for the Bengals, Thanksgiving night was a beacon in the darkness.
Worst moment: Burrow losing his season in Week 2
The Bengals have historically started very slowly under coach Zac Taylor. In fact, going into 2025, Taylor was 1–11 throughout his career in the first two weeks of the regular season.
This year, Cincinnati opened with a win over the Browns in Cleveland before coming home and taking down the Jaguars in a 31–27 thriller. The problem was Burrow injuring his toe, an ailment which would cost him the next nine games. In those contests, Cincinnati won just once. Although the offense managed to average 22.2 points in Burrow’s absence, the campaign was undone by a defense allowing 35.2 points per game during that span.
For Burrow, it’s the third major injury of his career. As a rookie in 2020, Burrow shredded his ACL and MCL in Week 11. In ’23, Burrow hurt his wrist in Baltimore and was limited to 10 games before hurting his toe in September, costing him another year of title contention.
Offseason outlook: Finally spend some money in free agency?
Despite having a combined cap hit of $100.8 million for Burrow, Chase and fellow wideout Tee Higgins, the Bengals have an estimated $69.5 million in cap space this offseason.
Owner Mike Brown has been notoriously cheap for decades, almost never spending on outside talent. In the history of the Bengals, the biggest contract Brown has ever signed such a player to is $60 million for Hendrickson.
If the Bengals are going to get back to the playoffs, they need to find talent at all three levels of the defense. Cincinnati should also be looking to upgrade the offensive line with Lucas Patrick, Dalton Risner and Cordell Volson all hitting unrestricted free agency.
If Cincinnati doesn’t utilize its cap space, there’s no reason to believe the Bengals will be a contender in 2026.
Cleveland Browns: D-
Record: 5–12, missed playoffs
Team MVP: Myles Garrett, edge
Garrett is the defensive version of Joe Thomas in Cleveland history. Thomas was a perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro, a first-ballot Hall of Famer and a generational talent. He also never competed for a Super Bowl, stuck on lousy teams in lousy weather with lousy quarterback play sinking his hopes.
A decade later, Garrett is in the same situation. The Browns have at least won a playoff game with their superstar edge rusher under their employ, but it’s nowhere near enough to feel fulfilled. After winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2024, Garrett had one of the best years any pass rusher has ever had, totaling 23 sacks to set an NFL record.
At 30 years old, Garrett has a chance to challenge the all-time sack mark of 200 set by Bruce Smith, who played until he was 40.
Best moment: Beating the Steelers in Week 17
It was another long year for the Browns, who won five games and none of which made Cleveland relevant in 2025. Still, there’s no bigger rivalry for the Browns than playing against Pittsburgh, with the two teams playing against each other dating back to the 1950s.
With the Steelers trying to win the AFC North, Cleveland rose up and held Pittsburgh to six points in a 13–6 win. Shedeur Sanders got the second win of his young career while throwing for 186 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions, including a 28-yard scoring strike to rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr.
While the Browns had to endure another horrendous, lost season, they got to put a huge defeat on Pittsburgh. It’s not a Super Bowl, but in Cleveland? It’s as close as it gets.
Worst moment: Somehow managing to lose to the Jets in Week 10
There aren’t many teams that the Browns losing to would be considered a surprise. But at MetLife Stadium, that was the case with Cleveland when it allowed two non-offensive touchdowns in a 27–20 loss to the Jets.
Dillon Gabriel got the start for the Browns and threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns, but was also sacked six times. Cleveland ran for 158 yards as well, but managed to lose because the special teams permitted a pair of first-quarter touchdowns while Jets running back Breece Hall notched 125 total yards and a score.
Cleveland held Justin Fields to only six completions and 54 passing yards with an interception, but still fell to New York for its second win of the year.
Offseason outlook: Forget free agency, the draft is the key
The Browns' cap sheet is a fireable offense for general manager Andrew Berry. They’re paying an obscene $80.7 million against the cap for Deshaun Watson while having nine void years on the books for 2026.
Everything adds up to Cleveland being over the projected salary cap while also having a litany of roster holes. To fix the mess, the Browns have the draft and a bevy of picks to utilize. After trading back in the first round with the Jaguars, Cleveland has a pair of first-round selections to go with three fifth-rounders, including ones previously owned by the Raiders and Bengals.
The big question is whether the Browns believe they have their quarterback in Sanders. If so, they can continue building around him while feeling good about their other rookies, including linebacker Carson Schwesinger, running back Quinshon Judkins and Fannin Jr. Otherwise, Cleveland needs to consider making a bold move for a signal-caller in the draft.
Indianapolis Colts: C-
Record: 8–9, missed playoffs
Team MVP: Jonathan Taylor, RB
Taylor was phenomenal for the Colts. Even when Daniel Jones was turning heads during the first half of the season, Taylor was the offense’s engine.
In 2025, Taylor notched five 100-yard efforts, including a season-high 244 yards and three touchdowns in Germany against the Falcons. Ultimately, the 26-year-old scored 20 touchdowns while amassing 1,963 yards from scrimmage, only outdone by Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson.
Down the stretch, Taylor slowed along with the rest of the offense as defenses focused more on him, and the offense had to throw aggressively with fewer leads. Starting in Week 12, Taylor never again cracked the 100-yard threshold or scored multiple touchdowns after achieving that feat five times.
Best moment: Blowing out the Chargers at SoFi Stadium
The Colts were 5–1 to start the season. They were long on results but short on believers.
Then, Indianapolis set sail for the West Coast and took on the Chargers, a team leading the AFC West early on, with talent on both sides of the ball. Instead of wilting, the Colts landed one haymaker after another in a 38–24 win with Jones throwing for 288 yards while Taylor ran for 94 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. The defense also sacked Justin Herbert three times and intercepted him twice.
The victory gave the Colts a 6–1 record and had them looking like a legitimate contender in the wide-open AFC. In a year when Indianapolis sent out some early shockwaves, this was the biggest.
Worst moment: Daniel Jones tearing his Achilles tendon in Jacksonville
It’s arguably the worst moment of the NFL season. Early on, Jones was the league’s best story, coming over to the Colts on a one-year deal before winning the starting job and playing MVP-level football for the first two-thirds of the season.
Then the Colts began to falter, losing three of four before heading to Jacksonville for a key divisional game against the Jaguars in Week 14. Already playing with a fractured fibula, Jones dropped back and went down without contact before slamming his helmet into the soggy turf in frustration.
Jones eventually had an Achilles rupture confirmed, putting him out for the remainder of the year and potentially some of 2026 as well.
Offseason outlook: Questions, questions and more questions
General manager Chris Ballard faces a ton of variables.. For starters, he’s without his first-round pick in 2026 and ’27 after sending them to the Jets for star corner Sauce Gardner. Knowing his draft classes will be compromised, Ballard has to be a maestro elsewhere.
Everything begins with Jones and how to handle his future. By sending away the aforementioned draft capital, Ballard staked his future on Jones being the man. Unfortunately, with his Achilles tear, it’s unclear whether Jones, who is slated for free agency, is going to be ready for the start of 2026.
To that end, the best bet for Indianapolis might be tagging Jones at approximately $46 million, giving Ballard and the Colts more time to evaluate. The problem? A tag would effectively wipe out Indy’s cap space.
Long story short, it’ll be tough to improve without nailing some mid- and late-round picks.
Kansas City Chiefs: F
Record: 6–11, missed playoffs
Team MVP: Patrick Mahomes, QB
Even missing the final three games of the season, Mahomes is the clear choice. After having a few statistically subpar years by his standards, Mahomes was largely excellent in 2025 despite injuries and a Rashee Rice suspension hampering his supporting cast.
Mahomes threw for 3,587 yards and 22 touchdowns while rushing for 422 yards and another five scores, keeping Kansas City’s offense afloat. At one point, the Chiefs were 5–3 and Mahomes was the favorite in most books to win NFL MVP before Kansas City completely caved in, losing five of its next six games before Mahomes was shelved in a Week 15 loss to the Chargers with a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee.
Best moment: Beating the Colts in a wild comeback at Arrowhead Stadium
The Chiefs were 5–3 before losing to the Bills and Broncos to even their record. Kansas City then hosted the two-loss Colts, coming off their bye, in a must-win game.
Trailing 20–9 in the fourth quarter at home, the Chiefs rallied one more time. Kansas City put together four consecutive three-and-outs on defense while the offense scored a touchdown with a two-point conversion, a game-tying field goal and a Harrison Butker winner in overtime for a 23–20 victory.
Mahomes threw for a season-high 352 yards while Rice notched 141 receiving yards in the win. For the Chiefs, it felt like the moment that would launch them towards the playoffs and perhaps a deep run. Instead, it became their final positive moment of the year.
Worst moment: Mahomes tearing multiple knee ligaments
There’s no question that there were a ton of tough losses, including eight by one score. But nothing compares to Mahomes tearing his ACL and LCL in the final minutes of an eliminating Week 15 loss to the Chargers.
While it’s unclear whether Mahomes will be able to return for Week 1 of the 2026 campaign, even the question of his availability raises major queries about how general manager Brett Veach will handle the offseason. Do the Chiefs go for a soft rebuild with an eye on true contention in ’27? Or do they reload to make the team a fortress of sorts around Mahomes and contend immediately?
Offseason outlook: It’s time to re-imagine the roster
Don’t be surprised if we see some fireworks out of Kansas City this offseason. The Chiefs are likely going to clear somewhere close to $80 million in cap space with the potential releases of right tackle Jawaan Taylor, linebacker Drue Tranquill, edge rusher Mike Danna and corner Kristian Fulton alongside a restructure of Mahomes’s deal.
That said, the biggest noise could be a pair of unforeseen departures, including All-Pro corner Trent McDuffie and/or receiver Rice. Both are entering the final year of their rookie deals and will command a premium. If the Chiefs move off of them, they’ll net serious draft capital, clear long-term cap space and set up a second run with Mahomes.
Kansas City might also move on from some offensive assistants, including much-maligned coordinator Matt Nagy, who has coached under Andy Reid for 14 years and played college football at Delaware with Veach. Nagy doesn’t have a contract for 2026, and it’s tough to see the reason for re-signing him after ranking 15th, 15th and 21st over the past three seasons.
Las Vegas Raiders: F-
Record: 3–14, missed playoffs
Team MVP: Maxx Crosby, edge
Considering Brock Bowers played only 12 games this season, Crosby is the only impact player who was on the field for the Raiders most weeks.
Crosby, 28, is one of the best players in the sport and continued to look like it this season, racking up 10 sacks and 20 quarterback hits on his way to a fifth consecutive Pro Bowl berth. Despite having almost no help around him, Crosby continued to beat blockers, giving Las Vegas a piece to either build around or trade for a bushel of draft picks this offseason.
With 69.5 career sacks, Crosby has a good chance to cross the century mark at some point down the line. For fans of the Silver and Black, the big question is whether he’ll be in the right uniform when the day comes.
Best moment: Beating the Patriots on Opening Day
This season couldn’t have gone worse for the Raiders, who entered the campaign with a ton of hope after hiring Pete Carroll as coach, trading for quarterback Geno Smith and selecting running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 pick.
In Week 1, Las Vegas traveled to New England and looked the part of a playoff team. The Raiders beat the Patriots, 20–13, with Smith throwing for 362 yards and a touchdown while Jeanty scored his first NFL touchdown.
Unfortunately, that was the high-water mark of the year. Afterwards, the Raiders had only one more win over their final 16 contests, putting real questions at the forefront, including whether Crosby will be placed on the trading block this winter.
Worst moment: Getting shut out by the Chiefs at Arrowhead in Week 7
It’s one thing to be bad. It’s another to be embarrassing. The Raiders were both, but never more so in Week 7 against the Chiefs.
Facing Kansas City, the Raiders put forth one of the worst offensive performances in the past few decades. Las Vegas managed a meager 95 total yards and only three first downs, something that hadn’t happened in the previous 15 years. Defensively, the Raiders allowed 31 points on the Chiefs’ first five offensive drives before Kansas City benched Patrick Mahomes in the third quarter.
How complete was the disaster? Kansas City was kneeling on the ball before the two-minute warning.
Offseason outlook: Another Las Vegas rebuild
If the Raiders are being honest with themselves, what is there to build off?
Crosby is a perennial All-Pro candidate, but he’s also getting closer to his age-30 season. It’s time to think about moving Crosby for the best offer. Then there’s the question about whether Fernando Mendoza, the Indiana quarterback many believe will go No. 1, is the kind of prospect who can elevate a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2002.
Additionally, who will replace Caroll after the Raiders fired him? Bottom line: Las Vegas has to make substantial changes and, for once, get them right.
Miami Dolphins: C
Record: 7–10, missed playoffs
Team MVP: Jordyn Brooks, LB
Brooks came over as a free agent before the 2024 season and has proved to be a terrific addition to the middle of the Miami defense. The 28-year-old from Texas Tech led the NFL with 183 total tackles, including 99 solo, while notching 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
Brooks has also proven to be durable. He’s missed only two games over the past five seasons and in those years has never failed to record at least 111 tackles, all while amassing 11 sacks over the past three campaigns.
While the Dolphins have to find difference-makers all over their defense, Brooks gives whoever the new general manager is someone to build around. Signed through the 2026 season with a cap hit of $10.8 million, it would be wise for the Dolphins to extend Brooks and make him one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the game.
Best moment: Beating the Bills with plenty to spare
Coming off a 28–6 loss to the Ravens and with a 2–7 record, there was a thought that Miami could fire coach Mike McDaniel. Instead, the season turned, starting with a Week 10 victory over the Bills.
Despite coming into the game as a 9.5-point underdog, the Dolphins dominated Buffalo from the start. Miami won 30–13 while forcing three turnovers, including a red-zone interception of Josh Allen. De’Von Achane also had an enormous day with 174 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
The win launched a four-game winning streak for the Dolphins, giving Miami some respectability after a dismal start.
Worst moment: Getting blown out by the Browns in Cleveland
The Dolphins had a lot of tough Sundays in 2025. They were blown out by the Colts in Week 1. The Patriots beat them in their home opener. They were slammed by the Ravens in their Week 9 loss.
But nothing compares to the hideous showing put forth in Week 7 against Dillon Gabriel and the Browns. On that day, Miami lost 31–6 while Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, going 12-of-23 for 100 yards. Rookie running back Quinshon Judkin also ran wild, scoring three times.
Many believed that loss would be the end of McDaniel with the Dolphins, but he held onto his job and ultimately saw things turn to an extent.
Offseason outlook: What is going on with Tua?
The Dolphins are slated to be roughly $15.6 million over the projected cap, but they can create $23.6 million with the expected release of former All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill.
However, don’t expect much movement in free agency. Instead, the biggest splash coming out of South Florida could well be where, if anyplace, Tagovailoa is traded. Miami benched Tagovailoa for the final three games of the season after watching him throw 15 interceptions, second only to Geno Smith.
Tagovailoa is signed through 2028 and has cap hits of $39 million, $31 million and $41.4 million over the next three years for an acquiring team with zero guaranteed money. Additionally, $20 million in ’27 becomes guaranteed on the third day of the ’26 league year, which comes on March 13.
Whenever the Dolphins hire a new general manager, his first job will be figuring out Tagovailoa’s future.
New York Jets: F
Record: 3–14, missed playoffs
Team MVP: Breece Hall, RB
This season was a tire fire in northern New Jersey, with the Jets losing their first seven games and never playing a meaningful one under new coach Aaron Glenn, who could be one-and-done for the worst franchise in football.
Still, the team has a few stars, none of whom shone brighter than Breece Hall in 2025. Despite having no quarterback or passing game worth speaking about, Hall terrorized defenses, rushing for 1,065 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 36 passes for an additional 350 yards.
Hall is now a free agent and could be looking for a new home after suffering through four years of losing football. If he does, expect him to have a robust market as a 25-year-old, entering free agency for the first time.
Best moment: Sweeping the state of Ohio
There weren’t many magical moments to choose from this year for the Jets, but they managed to win two consecutive games against the teams from Ohio.
In Week 8, Glenn earned his first victory as a head coach, beating the Bengals 39–38, as Justin Fields threw for 244 yards and a touchdown, while Hall ran for 133 yards and two scores on only 18 carries.
After its bye week, New York took on Cleveland at home and reveled in a pair of return touchdowns in the first quarter. The Jets eventually won 27–20, giving fans at MetLife Stadium their first home win of the season.
Worst moment: The finishing kick of the season
The Jets were brutal for most of the season, an art they’ve managed to perfect over the better part of the last 15 years. Still, they really fell apart down the stretch.
From Weeks 14 to 17, New York was outscored 153–46, giving up at least 29 points in each of the four defeats. The worst may have come in Week 17 to the Patriots, who came into soggy New Jersey and had a 35–3 lead at halftime. The game was so out of hand that coach Mike Vrabel was able to sit quarterback Drake Maye in the third quarter.
Over that stretch, the Jets and first-year general manager Darren Mougey got a stark reminder of how far away the team is from contending but from being competitive.
Offseason outlook: Find a quarterback and then find everyone else
Nothing matters if the Jets can’t find a quarterback. This should be apparent since New York has been looking for a star under center since Joe Namath left town after the 1976 season.
If Mougey can land one in the draft, whether it be Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore or otherwise, New York has renewed hope. If the Jets are trotting out Fields or a retread from around the league, forget about competing for anything more than the top pick in 2026.
The other question is whether Mougey will apply the franchise tag to Hall, sign him before free agency or allow him to hit the market. Without him, the only skill-position player worth mentioning is receiver Garrett Wilson.
Tennessee Titans: D-
Record: 3–14, missed playoffs
Team MVP: Jeffery Simmons, DT
Simmons has unfortunately played much of his career away from the limelight, and 2025 might have been his best season.
In his seventh NFL campaign, Simmons notched 11 sacks and earned Pro Bowl honors for the fourth time. It’s also likely that the two-time second-team All-Pro finally cracks the first team, an honor he richly deserves after posting double-digit sacks for the first time.
At 28 years old and signed long-term, Simmons is the kind of player general manager Mike Borgonzi can build his defense around.
Best moment: Beating the Chiefs for their only home win of 2025
The 2025 season was a long one in Nashville, as the Titans managed only three wins. Surprisingly, two of them came on the road, with one happening in front of the home crowd. However, the Chiefs were the victims, as Borgonzi’s old team came into Tennessee, eliminated from playoff contention, and looked the part, with the Titans winning 26–9.
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward threw for 228 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-28 passing while the defense sacked Kansas City signal-caller Chris Oladokun four times. All told, the unit limited the Chiefs to 133 yards and nine first downs while the Titans racked up 376 yards in the blowout win.
Worst moment: Being shut out by Houston in Week 4
There are a lot of lowlights for the Titans, but there’s nothing more humiliating than being shut out.
In Week 4, Tennessee traveled to Houston to play the winless Texans. The Titans hung tough, trailing 6–0 to start the fourth quarter. However, the defense finally caved in, allowing 20 points over the final 15 minutes, giving Houston a 26–10 win to start its march toward the playoffs.
Facing the top-ranked Texans defense, Ward completed only 10-of-26 passes for 108 yards and an interception. He was also sacked twice and hit seven times, three of which came from edge rusher Danielle Hunter.
Of Tennessee’s 14 losses, it was the only shutout.
Offseason outlook: Building around Cam Ward takes priority
While the season was tough, the offseason could be a wonderland for Borgonzi and Titans fans.
Heading into the winter, Tennessee has a league-high $105.8 million in projected cap space, with its ascending quarterback on a rookie deal for the next four seasons. Additionally, Borgonzi could free up more space by releasing veteran receiver Calvin Ridley for $13.7 million.
Going into free agency, the Titans must be aggressive in adding multiple receivers for Ward, along with finding a dynamic back to either replace or pair with Tony Pollard. Defensively, Tennessee can add at all three levels before the draft, along with a pair of top-40 picks to replenish the roster.